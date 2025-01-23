Connecting Plots Appoints Kate Sheppard As Managing Director

Connecting Plots has welcomed Kate Sheppard into the newly created role of managing director where she joins the company’s leadership team.

Sheppard, who joined at the beginning of January, brings with her 20 years of executive leadership experience working within the DDB network, where she acted as a senior client leader for brands including McDonald’s, Wrigley, Arnott’s, Virgin Australia, Unilever, PepsiCo, and J&J.

Within that time Sheppard also served as director of group operations as well as group managing partner, leading a bespoke integrated agency team of over 30 people dedicated to the J&J account.

In the newly created role of managing director, Sheppard will be instrumental in driving the agency’s next phase of growth, leveraging her expertise to deepen client relationships, inspire high-performing teams, and strengthen the agency’s integrated offering and focusing recent client wins including Goodman Fielder, Chartered Accountants and Clorox.

Connecting Plots’ service offering now includes advertising, content, brand, social, influencer and earned media under one roof. As the company grows and evolves, Sheppard’s proven ability to operationalise an integrated offering under a cohesive vision will be invaluable for clients looking to grow their brands in innovative and impactful ways.

“Kate has a proven ability of providing steady leadership and supporting and growing the businesses of her clients,” said CEO & founding partner, Tom Phillips. “Having someone like Kate who can ‘connect the plots’ of our evolved offering to bring the best possible solutions to our clients will be pivotal in this next phase for our company. I’ve heard nothing but glowing reviews from anyone who has worked with Kate and am excited to work alongside her in 2025 and beyond.”

“The Connecting Plots team have a relentless focus on craft, culture and client success – they genuinely give a damn about delivering work that works, no matter how big or small,” said Sheppard. “I’m looking forward to taking a hands-on role in shaping the next chapter of the agency’s ongoing growth trajectory.”

Sheppard will join the agency’s leadership team alongside owners, Tom Phillips, David Jansen and Sophia Kang; Creative Partners, Matt Geersen and John Gault; Strategy Partner, Craig Page; and Creative Operations Director, Mary Morrell.