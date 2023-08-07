Comms Agency History Will Be Kind Strengthens Purpose Offering

Creative communications agency, History Will Be Kind (HWBK), has expanded its purpose offering with the launch of History Matters, pairing communications consultancy with deep ESG, innovation and transformation expertise, to empower brands to unlock and communicate their mission and purpose.

Partnering with a panel of industry-leaders across sustainability, DEI, First Nations and innovation, the History Matters approach uncovers organisational opportunities, risks and gaps, and transforms these insights into creative communications strategies, backed by organisational action, to drive positive impact and build reputation.

Consultants working with HWBK include: Melissa Houghton, Director, Eighty20 (Sustainability & Human Rights); Mariam Veiszadeh, CEO, Media Diversity Australia (DEI); William Trewlynn, director & facilitator, YarnnUp (Aboriginal Affairs); and experts within the Deepend Group, including Lara Dolz, director, How To Impact (Innovation & Design) and Hamilton Jones, head of strategy, Deepend (digital transformation).

Led by Corinna Fawls (lead image), promoted to director of reputation + impact, History Matters marks the evolution of HWBK’s strategic approach to ESG communications.

Fawls said: “Our defined offering has been developed in response to the increasing complexity organisations face in navigating, doing and communicating “good” in a rapidly shifting environmental, social and legislative context. It has never been more important that positive intent, authentic action and communication happen in step.

“Partnering with this inspiring and talented panel of change-makers across ESG and innovation, we’re excited to better support our clients to do this – creating transformative moments, backed by real action, to engage audiences, drive meaningful impact, and leave a positive, lasting legacy,” said Fawls.

History Matters builds on HWBK’s industry leading and award-winning work for clients and brands driving environmental, social and cultural change, including Google, McGrath Foundation, Randstad, Celebrity Cruises, ISPT, Respond Global and International Convention Centre Sydney, amongst others.

Alongside her work driving History Matters, Fawls will also be responsible for delivering HWBK’s B-Corp certification and supporting Deepend Group’s overall commitment to operating with positive purpose across client services, culture and operations.

HWBK is proudly part of the Deepend Group, an independent, digital communications and innovation consultancy group. The portfolio includes Deepend (Digital), How To Impact (Innovation), Nomad (Emerging Tech) and History Will Be Kind (Communications).