Coca-Cola Celebrates 50 Years Of The Kings Cross Billboard

Coca‑Cola Australia’s Kings Cross billboard has long been a beloved feature of the Sydney skyline and this year, it celebrates its 50th Anniversary with a special makeover and a collection of “Meet me at the Coke sign” moments—with the sign having become a de facto meeting place for tourists and locals alike.

With thousands of people passing by Sydney’s Kings Cross billboard every day, Coca-Cola is proudly sharing the milestone with those who also hold a connection to the sign.

Kate Miller, marketing director at Coca‑Cola Australia said: “We’re so proud to celebrate five decades of incredible history of our iconic Kings Cross billboard. From first dates to epic nights out, it has truly become the cornerstone of many incredible stories of meaningful connection”.

“Coca-Cola extends its gratitude to the people of Kings Cross and the city of Sydney for embracing the sign as a symbol of community and celebration. Here’s to 50 more years of bright memories and may the sign continue to be an iconic meeting point in Sydney.”

To celebrate the stories of Aussies who have had memorable “Meet me at the Coke sign” moments over the years, Coca-Cola has placed a QR code on the newly updated billboard to allow passers-by to share their personal stories of meeting friends and loved ones at the sign. Stories can also be shared via the Coca-Cola website.

Coke said the sign’s “enduring presence” highlights its long-standing commitment to Sydney and Australia, with Coca-Cola being a proud supporter of local communities, the arts and culture, creating unforgettable experiences for generations.

From lighting up Mardi Gras, advocating for marriage equality, cheering on our Matilda’s in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, raising more than $100k for the local community and an early signpost for the annual City to Surf run, the King’s Cross Coca-Cola sign has “rightfully earned” icon status and will continue to light up the city for years to come.