Coates Hires Rocket Agency To Drive Digital Marketing

Rocket Agency has announced its new partnership with Coates, Australia’s leading equipment hire and solutions provider. This collaboration will see Rocket Agency managing Coates’ SEO, Paid Search and Paid Social campaigns across Google Ads, LinkedIn and Meta platforms, aiming to enhance their online visibility and customer engagement.

This strategic partnership leverages Rocket Agency’s expertise in delivering measurable results and its commitment to helping clients find, engage, and convert their target audiences effectively.

“Choosing Rocket Agency as our digital marketing partner was the result of a robust selection process. Rocket impressed us with their ability to demonstrate tangible ROI on their campaigns, and their alignment with our business strategy, presenting a compelling direction for our digital marketing,” said Mascha Schils, head of digital experience at Coates.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Coates as their digital marketing agency. Coates has an incredible legacy and a strong national presence, and we’re excited to be part of their ongoing journey. Our team is looking forward to helping Coates strengthen their digital footprint and achieve their marketing objectives,” said James Lawrence, co-founder of Rocket Agency.

Coates has been a dominant force in Australia for nearly 140 years, known for the country’s largest equipment hire range, an extensive national branch network and expert teams specialising in Engineering Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Power & HVAC. By partnering with Rocket Agency, Coates aims to elevate its digital marketing efforts to match its reputation, ensuring that innovative and effective marketing strategies shape both the brand’s legacy and future.

Rocket Agency’s sole focus is fuelling the business growth of their clients through digital channels, including SEO, PPC and Paid Social, as well as producing high-performing creative with a focus on ROI.