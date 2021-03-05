Client Retentions Boost Carat’s Billings And Solidify Growth

Client Retentions Boost Carat’s Billings And Solidify Growth
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
Jim Groves, Managing Director of Carat Perth, announced today a significant growth period for the agency with the retention of three existing clients.

Those clients include the media planning and buying for Alinta, Cash Converters and Crown Resorts Group with combined billings of over $10M and representing a significant scope of work for dentsu’s lead media line of business.

Jim Groves (pictured) said, “it is terrific to be able to extend and deepen Carat’s relationships with key clients, and is testimony to the potency of our team’s capability alignment with our clients’ business objectives.”

Alinta National Digital Marketing Manager, Adam McCarthy, added, “we value Carat as a partner in helping us operate effectively in a competitive energy marketplace. The ability to connect west coast and east coast expertise helps us maximise the effectiveness of our media investment.”

Carat enters into its 9th year of partnership with the national Cash Converters business.

Chief Customer Officer, Nerida Collins, commented on the partnership, “we are an agile business that needs to deploy media at national scale, and we value our partnership with Carat and dentsu in helping us deliver growth metrics.”

Crown extends its 8-year relationship with dentsu in Perth, now incorporating the launch of the new Sydney Barangaroo property. GM Marketing Perth Kelly Townson commented, “we are very happy to be in a position to extend our media planning and buying partnership with Carat and Dentsu.

Further to the client retentions, Carat Perth also announces the appointment of Natalie Salinovich as Client Director – a new appointment for the agency.

Natalie joins Carat from Initiative, Perth where she spent the last seven years working across key clients such as Bunnings, P&N Bank, RAC and Lottery West.

“Nat is one of the next generation of leaders in our sector, and we are delighted to welcome her into our growing team,” Jim said.

