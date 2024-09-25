Clear Hayes House Returns to SXSW Sydney 2024 For A Week Of Events

Clear Hayes House is returning to SXSW Sydney for a second year, taking over a venue at the heart of the festival’s precinct for a whole week of events tailored for the advertising, media, and marketing industry.

From Monday 14 October to Friday 18 October both SXSW Sydney badge holders and non-badge holders can access an unforgettable lineup of events for free, including insightful thought leadership, unique networking opportunities, meetups, and more.

“Our aim with Clear Hayes House has always been to create a space that’s as impactful as it is enjoyable. This year, we’ve curated an even more exciting lineup, where the industry’s brightest minds can come together, have open and honest conversations, and explore the future. And, of course, we’ll be throwing in plenty of fun along the way with great food, drinks, and music,” said Alex Hayes, principal at Clear Hayes Consulting.

Events throughout the week include an afternoon takeover from ADMA exploring hot topics relevant to marketers, the official SXSW Sydney creator meetup, an afternoon exploring how the industry can do more around climate change, and a Pub Quiz for Good run by UnLtd.

Industry heavyweights already confirmed to speak at the House include top marketers, senior executives, and politicians. Speakers appearing at the House across the week include RyanCap founder Simon Ryan, The Iconic’s Georgia Thomas, On Device global CEO Alistair Hill, and The Payback Project’s James Greet. More speakers will be announced soon.

On Friday, indie agencies take centre stage with the Indie Agency Takeover which includes a morning of content from industry experts looking at everything from M&A trends, selling your ideas, global agency development, and promoting your business, ahead of a ‘Leaders’ Long Lunch’ providing a relaxed atmosphere to network with fellow agency heads.

Partners participating in the house this year include 1000heads, ADMA, Avid Collective, Channel Factory, CHPR, Cognizant, GumGum, KMint, Magnite, Meta, MOOD Tea, Murmur, On Device, Ryvalmedia, Samba TV, SI Partners, Snack Drawer, UnLtd, B&T, and Yahoo.

The preliminary schedule of events is now available here with more speakers and events to be announced ahead of the festival week. Non-SXSW Sydney badge holders can access the house by signing up here.