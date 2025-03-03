Clare Graham, Tate Nalen Join Initiative’s Strat Team As Ali Coysh, Tom Davies Expand Roles

Initiative has announced its new strategy team lineup with a combination of well-earned promotions and new appointments. The announcement follows the recent appointment of Tom Dodd to the national chief strategy officer role.

Ali Coysh takes on Dodds’ previous role of national head of strategy, Coysh was previously Sydney, head of strategy.

Newly appointed Clare Graham joins the agency as Sydney strategy director bringing a creative mindset to the team.

Tom Davies takes on an expanded role adding product to his remit, becoming the newly appointed Sydney head of strategy and product (the role previously held by Coysh).

Following stints at Mutinex and Thinkerbell, Tate Nalen joins in the role of melbourne strategy director, working alongside Graham plus Charles Dangibeaud, Perth’s head of strategy.

With an immediate remit to design and lead the next evolution of Initiative’s strategy offering the new national team will focus on prioritising adaptive strategies for its clients leveraging data-driven insights and emerging technologies, including AI.

Dodd said the establishment of the national strategy team reflects Initiative’s commitment to driving growth and transformation for both the agency and its clients; and he was immensely proud to be working with some of Australia’s brightest minds, reflecting the deep bench of strategic talent across the agency.

Dodd said: “In an era defined by rapid transformation and heightened client expectations, Initiative’s strategy team will push the boundaries of what media can achieve. Our new team will focus on building adaptive, insight-led strategies that harness the power of AI, data intelligence, and cultural fluency to unlock growth for brands.

Dodd continued: “Since taking on the CSO role I have been wholly focussed on finding the right people to drive the business forward that embody the strong strategic culture we have built as an agency. I’ve known Ali for many years, he is an exceptionally talented thinker & brilliant human to work alongside, so I’m delighted to have him helm of our national strategy offering.”

With a stellar agency career spanning 15 years, Coysh has held senior agency roles in both London and Sydney and is renowned for his leadership and business skills. “Ali’s ability to take a brief and challenge it in the right ways to deliver the best client outcomes, has always been his sweet spot,” said Dodd. “It’s rare to find a person who truly understands audiences and business problems and how they merge for growth like Ali does; watching his brain start to tick when he’s given a new brief is a lesson for us all…he’s the perfect person to help me lead Initiative’s strategy offering.

Coysh said: “Initiative has always been a strategic powerhouse, known setting up its clients for success. I’m excited to have our team take Initiative into a new era, we have such a wealth of talent across all markets it’s a formidable position to be in. With a strengthened strategy and product offering, and a proposition underpinned by market leading technology, tools and talent we are in a unique position to cement our proposition as the Cultural Experience agency.

“We are laser focused to help our clients navigate a challenging market, putting media at the forefront to deliver business growth with our distinct brand of strategic creativity. It’s an exciting time to be part of a team with a shared ethos to do things differently.”

Dodd concluded: “With a deep understanding of audience behaviour and business challenges, Initiative’s strategy offering is built to future-proof client growth and success—connecting brands to culture in meaningful ways while ensuring measurable business impact. This evolution reinforces Initiative’s reputation as a leader in strategic media thinking, ensuring its clients stay ahead in an increasingly complex and competitive landscape.”

These appointments follow recent new business wins including Netflix and Volvo plus recent contract extensions including Goodman Fielder and Fantastic Furniture.

All appointments and promotions are effective immediately.