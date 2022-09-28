Charmaine Moldrich Steps Down As CEO From OMA & MOVE

The Outdoor Media Association (OMA) has announced that CEO Charmaine Moldrich will be leaving the business in June 2023.

Moldrich said, “It’s a bittersweet moment, but after more than a decade working in an industry, it is time to move on.

“Out of Home (OOH) has become so much a part of my life and I’m extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished in that time – particularly how we’ve seized the opportunities of digital OOH and developed tools to help advertisers, buyers, and planners understand the effectiveness of the channel. While there’s much more to do, I know it is the right time to step away and create space for new energy and ideas, to shepherd the industry into the next phase.”

The beginning of her tenure as CEO of the OMA and MOVE (Measurement of Outdoor Visibility and Exposure) saw Moldrich usher in the game-changing MOVE platform, performing accurate industry-wide OOH audience measurement, an Australian first.

In the time since, she has consistently built the credibility, visibility and impact of the industry association to the point of representing close to 100 per cent of the OOH market in Australia. The next iteration, MOVE 2.0 is currently in development to launch under the new CEO in 2024.

Moldrich joined as CEO of OMA in 2010, bringing 30 years’ experience to the role, having worked in various sectors, including media, the arts, higher education and in government, as a marketer. She has been an integral part of the OOH industry’s growth in a rapidly changing, technology-driven world.

This year, Moldrich was the joint winner of the coveted World Out of Home Organisation’s Leadership Award, in recognition of her contributions to the OOH industry.

Moldrich will be taking six months off to recharge and revitalise before she considers her next move.

Charles Parry-Okeden, OMA Independent Chairman, said, “The industry would not be where it is today if not for Charmaine’s judicious yet aspirational leadership. While we pay tribute to Charmaine’s legacy, we also look forward to finding a replacement to lead the OMA and MOVE into the future.”