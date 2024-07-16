Champion Unveils Global Creators Program

Champion has announced the expansion of its Champion Creators Program under the trailblazing ‘Champion What Moves You’ campaign.

Celebrating imagination, expression and purpose, the initiative gives creatives from across the globe a chance to win a share of $50,000 in funding and product blanks. To be used towards a project demonstrating innovation, community impact, scale, and creativity.

At the heart of Champion is a commitment to supporting collaboration and expression. Announced earlier this year at the brand’s ‘No Permission’ exhibition in Brooklyn, New York, the Creators Program provides a vibrant canvas for culture, uniting diverse creatives and propelling their passions forward in powerful, tangible ways. Created in partnership with 72andSunny New York, the exhibition spotlighted Champion’s iconic legacy in streetwear culture and celebrated the next generation of designers leaving their mark.

At the core of streetwear’s evolution lies a defiant spirit—one that is relentless and unbound by rules, expectations, or norms. As the brand that invented the world’s first hoodie and patented the Reverse Weave technology, Champion is on a mission to provide every creator with a canvas to live their true purpose and a platform to tell their stories.

“Champion has been and will remain a vital component of the narrative for many of the world’s most culturally significant fashion brands,” said Rich McLeod, vice president, global chief marketing officer at Champion. “As we transition into the next chapter of our brand journey, we persist in reshaping the very essence of what it means to embody a Champion. This campaign serves as a rallying cry for creators worldwide to drive change, pursue their passion and empower their communities”.

Creators from various backgrounds can apply by visiting Champion.com/creators. Those who demonstrate innovation, community impact, scale, and creativity can win product blanks and/or funding to support their unique creative endeavours.

In 2023, Champion unveiled the first iteration of the campaign, ‘Champion What Moves You’ as a bold rallying cry for creators around the world to craft with purpose and catalyse change through their unique talents. With this year’s focus on design and designers, the brand is continuing its mission to be a canvas for culture and creativity by giving the design community a platform to share their art with the world.

To qualify for the 2024 Champion Creators Program, applicants must be at least 18 years old, based in the US, UK or Australia, and belong to one of the following creative disciplines: athletes, artists (including photographers and videographers), designers, or musicians.

Each creator will be judged by a panel of industry leaders based on their creativity, community impact, innovation and scale with the winners announced on September 30.