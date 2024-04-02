Champion Enlists Music Collective Picked Last To Relaunch The Puffer Jacket, Via PUSH

Sportswear brand Champion has launched its 2024 puffer jacket season, enlisting Australian music collective Picked Last in a new campaign entitled “Escape to Room 42” via PUSH agency.

“Advertising can spark lasting cultural impact,” says Sheleen Jegasothy, head of marketing at Champion ANZ. “We prioritise authentic collaborations with local creators, fostering connections and empowering rising talent.”

Champion recognises the longstanding link between puffer jackets and hip-hop culture. The brand’s classic reverse weave hoodies – often layered under puffers – have been a staple for decades. “Escape to Room 42” builds on that legacy by partnering with Picked Last, a 16-strong collective that aspire to empower the underdog and showcase their city on the global stage.

Through the campaign, Champion offered Picked Last a platform to promote and build community around their music. The collective co-directed the hero film, utilising the brand’s resources for content creation and concept development. Their crew was involved both in front of and behind the camera.

“Fashion is a big part of Picked Last. We take a lot of pride in what we wear and make sure it’s authentic and unique to us.” says Chantelle Dawoud, co-director at Picked Last.

“Working with Champion, a nostalgic staple that we have all worn and loved through the years, has been a full-circle moment. It has been an incredible opportunity to collaborate and co-direct this recent campaign with the team. It feels really aligned to what we are about and something that we’re proud to share.”

The campaign centres around a fictional creative haven in a dystopian world. Inspired by Picked Last’s recent writer’s camp, the film reflects their ethos of “once you find one, you find all,” which is about community and overcoming challenges together.

Serving as a teaser for Picked Last’s upcoming track “Room 42,” the short film features glimpses of the collective’s creative process. Urban and natural elements blend within the bunker setting, symbolising the disconnect from the outside world and the comfort the puffers provide. Co-created with PUSH, an independent creative agency and production house, the film aims to inspire viewers to find their own creative havens.

“PUSH is a global culture-first studio built from working with and for Artists. Much like Champion, we share the ultimate goal to create campaigns that artists such as Picked Last are proud of. Champion’s history in hip hop culture made it the perfect brand for Picked Last’s most recent track release,” says Ashleigh Parker, Managing Director of PUSH.