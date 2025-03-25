Celebs, Philanthropists, Big Brands & Footy Influencers: Spotlight On Cairns Crocodiles Panels

Creativity, culture and bold thinking take centre stage at Cairns Crocodiles Presented by Pinterest this May.

Here’s a sneak peek at just a few of the incredible panels and speakers we have lined up for the May 13-15 event.

From Annaliese Todd, This Glorious Mess Podcast Host & Lifestyle Producer, Naysla Edwards, VP brand ANZ at American Express and Anna Jackson, head of creative excellence at Telstra, to Clive Burcham, founder of Compadres, Aaron Fa’aoso, actor, screenwriter, and NITV/SBS board member, Lachie Brycki, fitness influencer and content creator – and more – this year’s lineup is packed with fascinating speakers shaping the future of media, marketing, and creativity.

Whether it’s redefining storytelling, challenging industry norms, or uncovering the secrets to impactful brand partnerships, these thought leaders bring fresh perspectives and bold ideas to the stage.

and for more Speaker Spotlights see here.

Here’s a spotlight on just some of the great conversations happening at Cairns Crocodiles Presented by Pinterest:

From Podcasts to Powerhouses: The Rise of Creator-Led Media

Creator-led podcasts and shows are transforming media, blending personal stories with cultural influence. The discussion explores how creators can sustain careers while staying authentic, and how brands can evolve from sponsors to beloved partners in this shift.

Lachlan Fairbairn, Co-Creator, Fairbairn Films

Daniel Gorringe, Creator, Host of Dan Does Footy Podcast & Show

Maddy Carty, Creator, Host of Mads World Podcast & Show

Rachel Henry, Co-Founder and COO Common

Is a Request for a 5-Star ‘System1’ Ad Anti-Creative?

A lively discussion on the balance between effectiveness and creative risk-taking in modern advertising.

Jess Wheeler – Creative Director/Partner, SICKDOGWOLFMAN, Co-Founder, Slather SPF

Birger Linke – Executive Creative Director, VML India

Anna Jackson – Head of Creative Excellence, Telstra

Mehra Jehangir – VP Business Development and Partnerships, APAC, System1

Jase & Lauren on Resilience, Reinvention & Ratings Wins

A no-holds-barred keynote with humour, honesty and industry insights on staying relevant in media.

Jase & Lauren – Radio Breakfast Show Hosts, Nova 100Clint Stanaway – Co-Host & Newsreader, Nova 100

Neil Griffiths – Editor-in-Chief, Rolling Stone Australia

Who Should Fund Your Future?

A session on choosing the right growth path—venture capital, private equity, M&A or independence—for agencies and startups.

Amy Tucker – Co-Founder, Springboards.ai

Michelle Hampton – Managing Partner, Wired

Humphrey Ho – CEO, Helios & Partners; Board Director, Asia Pacific, Worldwide Partners

Julia Vargiu – Director, Australia, SI Global

Creator Partnerships: Clicks, Chemistry and Beyond

A deep dive into what makes brand-creator collaborations truly successful, featuring real-world insights and dynamic discussion.

Olivia Molly Rogers – Model, Mental Health Advocate, Author, Podcaster, Artist

Naysla Edwards – Vice President, Brand ANZ, American Express

Khanh Ong – Chef, Content Creator

Jules Lund – Founder, Tribe

The Wisdom of Our Scars

The biggest wins in life and business rarely come from where you expect. This session shifts perspectives on adversity, reframing challenges as catalysts for creativity, resilience, and unexpected success.

Clive Burcham – Founder, Compadres

Shaun Christie-David – CEO & Founder, Plate It Forward

Creatives Changing The Narrative

A panel exploring the unique challenges and opportunities faced by First Nations creatives in the media industry, and how they are reshaping narratives in film, television, and digital media.

Aaron Fa’aoso – Actor, Screenwriter, NITV/SBS Board Member

Mundanara Bayles – MD, BlakCast Network, Founder, BlakCast Podcast

Nakkiah Lui – Writer, Actor, Director

Santosh Murthy – Managing Director, Identity Communications

Finding Purpose in the Chaos

An interactive masterclass designed to help parents in media balance career and family life with greater clarity and fulfillment.

Annaliese Todd – This Glorious Mess Podcast Host & Lifestyle Producer

Daniel Augustine – Co-Founder, Remindful

Louise Wilson – Co-Founder, The Village

Lauren Thornborough – Co-Founder, The Village

