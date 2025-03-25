Celebs, Philanthropists, Big Brands & Footy Influencers: Spotlight On Cairns Crocodiles Panels

Creativity, culture and bold thinking take centre stage at Cairns Crocodiles Presented by Pinterest this May.
Here’s a sneak peek at just a few of the incredible panels and speakers we have lined up for the May 13-15 event.
From Annaliese Todd, This Glorious Mess Podcast Host & Lifestyle Producer, Naysla Edwards, VP brand ANZ at American Express and Anna Jackson, head of creative excellence at Telstra, to Clive Burcham, founder of Compadres, Aaron Fa’aoso, actor, screenwriter, and NITV/SBS board member, Lachie Brycki, fitness influencer and content creator – and more – this year’s lineup is packed with fascinating speakers shaping the future of media, marketing, and creativity.
Whether it’s redefining storytelling, challenging industry norms, or uncovering the secrets to impactful brand partnerships, these thought leaders bring fresh perspectives and bold ideas to the stage.
Check out a few of the panels below
Here’s a spotlight on just some of the great conversations happening at Cairns Crocodiles Presented by Pinterest:
From Podcasts to Powerhouses: The Rise of Creator-Led Media
Creator-led podcasts and shows are transforming media, blending personal stories with cultural influence. The discussion explores how creators can sustain careers while staying authentic, and how brands can evolve from sponsors to beloved partners in this shift.
Lachlan Fairbairn, Co-Creator, Fairbairn Films
Daniel Gorringe, Creator, Host of Dan Does Footy Podcast & Show
Maddy Carty, Creator, Host of Mads World Podcast & Show
Rachel Henry, Co-Founder and COO Common
Is a Request for a 5-Star ‘System1’ Ad Anti-Creative?
A lively discussion on the balance between effectiveness and creative risk-taking in modern advertising.
Jess Wheeler – Creative Director/Partner, SICKDOGWOLFMAN, Co-Founder, Slather SPF
Birger Linke – Executive Creative Director, VML India
Anna Jackson – Head of Creative Excellence, Telstra
Mehra Jehangir – VP Business Development and Partnerships, APAC, System1
Jase & Lauren on Resilience, Reinvention & Ratings Wins
A no-holds-barred keynote with humour, honesty and industry insights on staying relevant in media.
Jase & Lauren – Radio Breakfast Show Hosts, Nova 100Clint Stanaway – Co-Host & Newsreader, Nova 100
Neil Griffiths – Editor-in-Chief, Rolling Stone Australia
Who Should Fund Your Future?
A session on choosing the right growth path—venture capital, private equity, M&A or independence—for agencies and startups.
Amy Tucker – Co-Founder, Springboards.ai
Michelle Hampton – Managing Partner, Wired
Humphrey Ho – CEO, Helios & Partners; Board Director, Asia Pacific, Worldwide Partners
Julia Vargiu – Director, Australia, SI Global
Creator Partnerships: Clicks, Chemistry and Beyond
A deep dive into what makes brand-creator collaborations truly successful, featuring real-world insights and dynamic discussion.
Olivia Molly Rogers – Model, Mental Health Advocate, Author, Podcaster, Artist
Naysla Edwards – Vice President, Brand ANZ, American Express
Khanh Ong – Chef, Content Creator
Jules Lund – Founder, Tribe
The Wisdom of Our Scars
The biggest wins in life and business rarely come from where you expect. This session shifts perspectives on adversity, reframing challenges as catalysts for creativity, resilience, and unexpected success.
Clive Burcham – Founder, Compadres
Shaun Christie-David – CEO & Founder, Plate It Forward
Creatives Changing The Narrative
A panel exploring the unique challenges and opportunities faced by First Nations creatives in the media industry, and how they are reshaping narratives in film, television, and digital media.
Aaron Fa’aoso – Actor, Screenwriter, NITV/SBS Board Member
Mundanara Bayles – MD, BlakCast Network, Founder, BlakCast Podcast
Nakkiah Lui – Writer, Actor, Director
Santosh Murthy – Managing Director, Identity Communications
Finding Purpose in the Chaos
An interactive masterclass designed to help parents in media balance career and family life with greater clarity and fulfillment.
Annaliese Todd – This Glorious Mess Podcast Host & Lifestyle Producer
Daniel Augustine – Co-Founder, Remindful
Louise Wilson – Co-Founder, The Village
Lauren Thornborough – Co-Founder, The Village