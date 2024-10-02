CBCo Brewing Give Away The Ultimate Private Island Getaway

Family-owned Australian brewer CBCo Brewing have announced they will gift one lucky beer drinker the ultimate luxury getaway to Pelorus Private Island. In celebration of CBCo Brewing’s 20th Anniversary, the competition invites beer lovers across Australia to enter the brand’s first-ever national on-pack promotion and experience island paradise like never before.

Goldy Lager, CBCo Brewing’s newest innovation, is an easy drinking, low-bitterness lager with broad appeal. Designed to captivate both seasoned beer lovers and newcomers alike, Goldy Lager embodies the perfect blend of premium taste and accessibility. From 1st October, with every purchase of specially marked cartons, Goldy Lager drinkers have a chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime holiday experience for themselves and seven lucky mates, valued at up to $125,000.

The winner and their guests will be whisked away on a 6 day, 5 night luxury adventure, starting with return flights from any Australian capital city and one night at ARDO Townsville, the epitome of North Queensland luxury. Guests will then be treated to a thrilling helicopter transfer to Pelorus Private Island, where they will enjoy four nights of exclusive accommodation complete with an in-house private chef to prepare all meals. This extraordinary prize guarantees a unique escape filled with relaxation, luxury and unforgettable memories.

CBCo Brewing Managing Director, Lawrence Dowd, looks forward to rewarding one lucky fan of Goldy Lager with the “best holiday in the world”. “At CBCo Brewing, we believe in creating extraordinary experiences, both through our beers and the adventures they inspire,” he said.

“Giving one Goldy lover the ultimate trip to Pelorus Private Island is our way of celebrating our loyal customers over the last 20 years – and inviting newcomers to discover the refreshingly easy taste of Goldy Lager. This competition embodies the fiercely independent, free-spirited and quietly rebellious ethos that is at the heart of CBCo Brewing. We’re excited to offer the best holiday in the world with our loyal and growing community”.

From 1st October to 31st December, customers can purchase specially marked cartons of Goldy Lager and upload their receipt to cbco.beer for a chance to win. With distribution through major retailers such as Dan Murphy’s, as well as all good bottle shops, it’s never been easier to enjoy Goldy Lager and enter the draw.

This promotion coincides with CBCo Brewing’s 20th anniversary, marking two decades of brewing excellence. For CBCo Brewing, this campaign is not just about celebrating their newest product but also about thanking their loyal customers and inviting them to join in the festivities.

CBCo Brewing is known for its range of premium craft beers, however, has expanded its brewing in recent years to also produce a range of lagers, launching Goldy in March. Brewed longer for a smooth taste and clean finish, Goldy is refreshingly easy to drink, and perfect for kicking back, relaxing and enjoying life’s simple pleasures.

Goldy joins CBCo Brewing’s existing range of lagers including Middy and Zero, the perfect beers for those wanting to moderate their drinking with lighter or no-alcohol options.