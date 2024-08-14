Cashrewards’ Lachlan Brahe Appointed Chair Of The IAB Retail Media Council

IAB Australia announced today that Lachlan Brahe, general manager of retail media at Cashrewards, has been appointed as the inaugural Chair of its Retail Media Council, effective immediately. The Council, which was founded in 2023, helps set standards, educates and drives collaboration across the retail media industry.

Over the last year, the Council released a range of resources to help support the evolution of the local industry, including launching its Foundations of Retail Media e-learning program. It also released the first wave of Retail Media State of the Nation research and delivered a definitive Retail Media Glossary of Terms. The Council is currently working on a range of new resources that will be released over the next few months, including local measurement guidelines, the 2nd wave of the State of the Nation research and a range of additional educational resources.

The Retail Media Council includes representatives from Adobe, Afterpay, Amazon, Bench, Broadsign, Cashrewards, Cartology, Cirtus Ad, Coles360, Criteo, David Jones, Diageo, Endeavour Group, Google, GroupM, Hatched, Hearts & Science, Kinesso, Mars United, Microsoft, OMD, oOh!Media, Publicis, Pubmatic, Scentre Group, Terry White Chemmart, The Trade Desk, Uber Advertising, Vudoo, WooliesX, Yahoo, Zenith and Zitcha.

“The growth and energy of our expanding Retail Media Council matches the development of the retail media market itself. Lachlan has been selected by his peers to play a leadership role for the Council and I look forward to working with him to continue to drive important initiatives for the market,” said Gai Le Roy, CEO of IAB Australia.

“The media community in Australia is fortunate to have such a diverse, experienced and passionate group such as the Retail Media Council. The perspectives on retail media that this group will bring to market will drive awareness, education and growth. I look forward to being able to share the collective wisdom of this council with IAB members and the wider industry,” said Brahe.