Cartology Drives “Brandformance” With Growth Of Online Solutions For Brands

Cartology has launched Brand Video on woolworths.com.au for its partners. The new format marries the engagement of above the line brand video with shoppable advertising on the Woolworths website to create the perfect blend of brand and ecommerce performance capabilities.

Cartology’s Brand Video offering will take premium positioning on the homepage, a key gateway for customers shopping on woolworths.com.au, contributing to the 19.3 million average weekly traffic across Woolworths food and everyday digital platforms. With full creative freedom, brands are able to directly reach customers, with a direct add to cart function for a frictionless shopping experience.

Nivea is one of the first global brands to trial the product, testing its effectiveness with incredible results. Customers who were exposed to Nivea’s Brand Video ad had 35 per cent more add to carts and spent over 14 per cent more on the advertised product, when compared to the control group.

“The opportunity to bring our brand to life in the retail environment was a huge opportunity that we were excited to trial with Cartology. Carrying our brand messaging from other platforms onto an eCommerce environment enabled us to connect with customers with rich brand content and storytelling at a key moment of discovery,” said NIVEA’s general manager marketing & eCommerce, Kate Hensley.

“We are seeing our customers across the ecosystem exhibiting strong digital behaviour while brands are looking for more opportunity to express themselves in the retail environment. The new Brand Video brings the power of authentic brand storytelling to active customers in a seamless, shoppable experience, to drive the best results for brands,” said Cartology’s general manager – product, Steve Geelan.

The Brand Video solution will be live in a matter of weeks, offering a high impact brand canvas along with point of purchase conversion, further complimenting Cartology’s end to end media solutions both online and instore.