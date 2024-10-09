Carsales Extends Sydney Swans Partnership In 2025

carsales has announced the extension of its partnership with AFL team, Sydney Swans, for another season. The partnership, which first kicked off in the 2023 AFL season, continues to celebrate the shared values of passion, integrity, and teamwork between the two iconic brands.

With the Sydney Swans making it to the 2024 AFL Grand Final and boasting the largest AFL fan base of over 1 million supporters, carsales is proud to continue its support for the next season. This partnership highlights carsales’ ongoing commitment to Australia’s vibrant sports culture.

“At carsales, we value high performance and teamwork, knowing that success and standing out in our field requires a collective effort. We’re excited to continue partnering with such an exceptional group of players, leaders, and team members,” said Paul Barlow, carsales managing director.

“Reflecting on our journey so far, we’ve shared some incredible moments together – from the Mardi Gras celebrations and the launch of our first collaborative ad to unforgettable training nights at the Sydney Cricket Ground. We couldn’t be more excited to see what the next season brings us”.

“We’re thrilled to extend our partnership with carsales and continue standing alongside a leading brand in their category. There’s strong alignment between Sydney Swans and carsales, with both brands focused on enhancing the experiences of our members and community through innovation. We look forward to many more shared opportunities to engage our fans and are thrilled to have carsales cheering us on for another great season,” said Tom Harley, Sydney Swans CEO.

This extended partnership comes at an exciting time for carsales as the brand continues to strengthen its involvement in Australian sports. From AFL to NRL to Super Netball League, carsales proudly supports a diverse range of teams that shape Australia’s sports culture, connecting with communities and celebrating the spirit of competition and collaboration.