CarExpert Launches $4M Media Campaign, Targeting Further Growth Ahead Of IPO

CarExpert has launched a $4m multi-format media campaign as the business continues its strong growth trajectory ahead of a planned IPO.

The campaign emphasises the brand’s positioning as Australia’s Biggest New Car Website, utilising a combination of video, digital, display and direct-response formats. In addition, the campaign extends into digital sponsorships of Sunrise, The Morning Show, The Chase and 7News, delivering exposure right across the day.

“We’re delighted to further amplify the CarExpert brand beyond the millions of monthly visitors we are already seeing on CarExpert.com.au,” said CarExpert chief marketing officer, Chris Catchpoole. “We’re fresh off breaking all our Australian visitation records in August, so we’re confident this campaign’s strong media footprint and its alignment with trusted properties like Sunrise and 7News, will deliver further growth. We feel it is launching at the perfect time”.

Beyond CarExpert’s record website visitation, the brand’s video presence on YouTube is also hitting all-time highs, nearing 500K subscribers and attracting 3.5M views in August alone – more than double the views of its nearest competitor.

“We know that content sells cars and it’s great to be seeing such strong organic growth of our brand,” said Paul Maric, co-founder and presenter for CarExpert. “Doubling-down on organic growth with this considerable media investment demonstrates our eagerness to cement ourselves as the most trusted authority when it comes to new cars”.

As CarExpert continues to grow, the business has rolled out a number of new products that it hopes will drive further audience and revenue upside, both for CarExpert and its advertising and dealer partners.

Among the recent additions is a new “Fillboard” product, offering close to 100% viewability and which has already delivered click-through-rates more than four-times higher than other rich media solutions. In addition, CarExpert has moved to independently host videos on its site, affording greater advertising controls than would otherwise be available via embedded YouTube videos.

“Though some may still see us a ‘start-up’ externally, we’re proud to say that the automotive industry is recognising us as a genuine authority in new cars. We’ve got more advertising and dealership partners than ever before and we know our exciting development roadmap will only unlock more opportunities in the near term,” said CEO, Damon Rielly.

“We’re in a very strong position as we gear for a forthcoming IPO, and we see this campaign solidifying our position even further”.