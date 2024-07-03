Carbiz Recruits Matildas Star Cortnee Vine For Latest Campaign Via Five by Five Global

Carbiz has launched a new integrated campaign from independent agency Five by Five Global. The campaign features soccer superstar Cortnee Vine and will leverage the next wave of euphoria when the Matildas head to Paris for the Olympics.

Originally focussed on helping drivers get back on the road after an accident, Carbiz has evolved into a provider of replacement cars that keep life moving whenever your car is off the road.

“If you’re involved in an accident that isn’t your fault, Carbiz will deliver you a car like yours paid for by the at fault driver’s insurance provider. This is something every driver should know so our messaging had to be loud and clear,” said Matt Lawton, managing director of Five by Five Global.

“We partnered with an exceptional director whose vision, combined with Five by Five’s creative direction and a talented production team, delivered an outstanding result,” said David Butcher, chief customer officer at Carbiz. “We’re thrilled to have Cortnee Vine represent Carbiz in this campaign, marking the latest evolution of our brand”.

It’s an exciting leap forward for Carbiz as they look to lead a developing category. The ad will run as a 30”, 15” and 6” across BVOD, socials, outdoor and on screen at major sporting events sponsored by Carbiz.

Credits:

Agency: Five by Five Global

Director: Roderick Gadaev

Production: MiK Studios