Carat WA To Help Build Summit Homes Group Brand

Carat Western Australia has secured a partnership with leading building renovating and developing company Summit Homes Group to handle media strategy, planning and buying services after a competitive pitch process.

With 45 years of industry experience, Summit stands out as Perth’s most reliable builder. The Summit Homes Group’s vertical integration encompasses over 19 subsidiaries, including four new home brands, land estates, residential solutions, supply services, and modular solutions. A locally operated, family-owned company, Summit has helped over 45,000 West Australians realise their new home dreams.

“We’re excited to have appointed Carat as our media agency to help us drive business growth. We were impressed with the quality of the proposition and the demonstrated experience shared. We look forward to seeing how far we can elevate all the new home brands together,” said Summit Homes marketing manager Alicia Butturini.

“Summit Homes Group is well known for building homes for West Australians and it’s going to be exciting to help this client take their vision forward,” said Carat WA client director Alan Bayliss.

“The WA building industry is a dynamic and hugely competitive sector; we look forward to leveraging the agency capability and Carat’s unrivalled understanding of consumers to help Summit Homes Group win in market. Partnering with an organisation of Summit Homes Group’s stature and standing is a privilege,” said Carat WA managing director Jim Groves.

For Carat WA, the appointment continues the agency’s strong growth trajectory in 2024, and comes after the agency was named Media Agency of the Year at the 2024 Campaign Brief WA Awards for the second year running.