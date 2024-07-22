NewsletterTechnology

Captify Expands Search Powered Creative Studio In Australia

Captify, the leading Search Intelligence Platform for the open web, has announced the expansion of its in-house Creative Studio for the Australian market, previously
serviced by Captify’s global team out of the UK.

Captify’s creative studio leverages its unique access to the largest collection of onsite search data outside the walled gardens and infuses it with high-impact, eye-catching creative formats to deliver unique, relevant and engaging personalised advertising for brands.

“We are thrilled to expand our Creative Studio in Australia,” said Naphaly Siackhasone, client services lead at Captify Australia. “By expanding the formats and features we can combine with consumer intent, moments, moods or life stages, we can offer Australian agencies and brands completely unique, dynamic creatives that are supported by real-time data and insights to meet consumers’ shifting behaviours.”

The offering comes as Captify continues to expand its regional team in Australia. “Bringing an in-house design resource to the Sydney team continues this exciting period of growth and change we’re experiencing and allows us to get closer to our local agency partners,” said Krish Raja, Managing Director at Captify.

Captify’s award-winning Creative Studio service empowers brands to create high-impact experiences. It has achieved impressive results, such as a 4.5x increase in engagement rates across display* and a 50% boost in CTR for interactive video. The service enhances campaign assets with dynamic features and formats powered by search intelligence.

“We’ve loved working with Captify to bring the Patron campaign to life. Their dynamic formats coupled with the use of search behavioural data have allowed us to connect with our qualified, hyper-relevant audiences at scale to drive better performing media campaigns,” said Danica Berjanovic, account director at Omnicom Media Group.

