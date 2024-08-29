NewsletterTechnology

Captify Appoints Jane Wolfson As President, International

3 Min Read
Jane Wolfson.

Captify has appointed former Hearst UK commercial boss Jane Wolfson to a newly created position of president, international role.

Wolfson will oversee Captify’s commercial business outside of North America, including responsibility for the commercial teams in the UK and Australia. Wolfson, who will be based in London, will start her role on 17 September, and report directly to Captify CEO, Mike Welch.

“I’m delighted to welcome a leader of Jane’s calibre to Captify,” said Welch.

“She will lead our next phase of growth in our home market of the UK, our key Australian market, and be responsible for cultivating future growth internationally. Jane’s experience from her leadership roles at agencies and publishers, as well as her industry relationships in the UK, make her the ideal leader to drive our international business forward.”

Wolfson brings a wealth of leadership experience in the digital advertising industry, most recently serving as chief commercial officer at Hearst UK, where she was responsible for leading the commercial arm of Hearst UK and Hearst Global Solutions, driving advertising revenue and media partnerships across 20 iconic multi-platform brands. She has held a number of leadership positions including at media agency Initiative, part of IPG Group.

“I am thrilled to be joining Captify at a pivotal time in its growth journey and look forward to working with the brilliant team both in the UK and Internationally,” said Wolfson. “Captify’s differentiated solutions, uniquely powered by Search Intelligence, deliver unparalleled consumer insights, giving marketers a competitive advantage. I can’t wait to partner and collaborate with current and future clients, through Captify’s solutions”

In addition to this vast industry experience, Wolfson also holds a number of volunteer and charity-focused roles both inside and outside the industry, including serving as the current chair of the PPA Next Generation Board, on the NSPCC Childline board, as well as sitting as a Board trustee for Ovarian Cancer Action.

Wolfson joins Captify on the heels of former InMobi ANZ country manager Jaclyn Hadida’s appointment as the new managing director for Captify Australia. Hadida will now report directly to Wolfson.

