Captain Jason Drops Anchor At Bondi For Hayu’s Ultimate Below Deck Hot Tub Activation!

Hayu is making waves in Australia with an immersive fan experience at Bondi Pavilion’s Dolphin Court to celebrate the launch of Below Deck Down Under Season 3. The streaming platform is bringing the essence of the hit reality show to shore with the Hayu Hot Tub—a luxury, pool-sized spa experience complete with cabanas, refreshments, and DJ beats.

Timed perfectly for Valentine’s Day, the activation offers fans a taste of Below Deck’s signature yacht life, transforming Bondi into a superyacht-style retreat. Hayu subscribers will enjoy priority access by presenting the Hayu app and using the codeword “CAPTAIN’S LOUNGE” upon entry.

Adding to the excitement, Below Deck Down Under’s charismatic Captain Jason Chambers is in Sydney to engage with fans down at Bondi. Reflecting on the activation in an interview with B&T, Chambers praised Hayu’s commitment to the franchise.

“Over the last two seasons of Below Deck Down Under, Hayu has really put in a huge effort ‘Down Under,’ and I’m seeing a massive increase in the fan base here. So for them to come out to Bondi and set up this hot tub, which is huge, it’s like they’re bringing a bit of Saint-Tropez into Bondi!”

“It just gives the look. There’s a lot of people reaching out that want to come down here and be part of Hayu and the hot tub and the meet and greet. And they love Below Deck Down Under. So kudos to Hayu — they’re really, they’re really putting in a massive effort for our franchise,” he said.

Chambers participated in press interviews and an exclusive meet-and-greet on February 13 before mingling with fans at the public activation today.

The Hayu Hot Tub concept draws inspiration from the show’s most dramatic and entertaining moments, where tensions and romance often bubble over – often in a literal hot tub.

According to Olga Puzanova, SVP of marketing at Hayu & International Direct-To-Consumer, NBCUniversal: “What better way to build excitement for the latest season of Below Deck Down Under than to give Sydneysiders and Hayu fans an opportunity to have a one-of-a-kind, super-yacht experience? With fans at the heart of everything we do, we can’t wait to see their reactions to how we bring Below Deck to life at Bondi with the Hayu Hot Tub.”

Chambers, who has built a loyal fan base with his approachable leadership style, revealed that his interactions with fans have often been deeply personal.

“Following my melanoma diagnosis that just happened last year, and with everything that happened in season two, you’ll be surprised how much the fans actually are affected by things. I’ve had people and even ex-Below Deck members that have come out and thanked me for speaking about my diagnosis because they went and got checked out and have had to go back for a follow up”.

“I’ve had a lot of people coming out and say they weren’t so lucky, and that their husband passed away from melanoma, for example. You’ll be surprised by how many people are affected by melanoma and skin cancer; it’s a big thing. I really connect with my audience. I reach out to them all the time. I think I’m in touch with them a lot. No one else runs my socials but me. I’m really cherishing this moment. It’s only going to fly by so you may as well enjoy it”.

When asked which crew member he’d bring to the Bondi pop-up, Chambers gave a nod to Below Deck Down Under stewardess Brianna Duffield.

“Brii is actually in Sydney right now, so I’m hoping she’ll come down. She just dropped by for a coffee with me, so she’ll be back tomorrow to join us in the hot tub,” he said. “We had so many good crew members on Season 3. I got on well with all of them, and I’d love them all to be here. I wish we could have a good little reunion.

“Hopefully, fans get to meet and greet a new cast member while they’re here!”

The Hayu Hot Tub activation is a testament to how reality television can extend beyond the screen, creating real-world moments for fans to immerse themselves in the lifestyle of their favourite shows. Whether it’s lounging by the cabanas, soaking up the sun in the hot tub, or dancing to the beats of Hayu’s DJ and disco helmet dancers, visitors will experience a slice of luxury straight from the Below Deck playbook.

The third season of Below Deck Down Under takes the crew to a stunning new location—the Seychelles. With new and returning crew members navigating high-seas drama aboard Motor Yacht Katina, the season promises unforgettable moments, including clashes between department heads, a surprise firing, and a “love boat” atmosphere that spills into the workplace.

“I think Australians and New Zealanders in these franchises, or in this industry, have a unique ability to just get on with the job and enjoy themselves and not take themselves too seriously. It doesn’t matter how much money you’ve got; we actually just be ourselves, and I think that really comes out. Yachting is also not relatively common across Australia, so it makes viewers feel like they’re experiencing the Mediterranean or America. Below Deck gives the Australian public a look at something they’ve probably never experienced before,” Captain Jason explained.

But it’s not all smooth sailing; Captain Jason teased some choppy waters ahead.

“The whole franchise is full of surprises,” he said. “The biggest surprise is, the last season’s I’ve had Aesha, so I didn’t really have any issues from heads of department, and it seems like this season, the issues are stemming from higher up and more so than the crew “down-under””.

With Below Deck Down Under Season 3 now streaming exclusively on Hayu, this Bondi takeover is the perfect way for fans to dive into the drama—both on-screen and in real life.

Event Details