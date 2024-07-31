Canva Acquires Leonardo.Ai, Increasing AI Capabilities

Canva has announced plans to acquire Leonardo AI. The acquisition complements Canva’s offering and enhances the company’s vision to build a suite of visual AI tools, marking this as an important milestone in its AI journey.

As AI continues to shape the future of work and visual communication, the acquisition will accelerate Canva’s investment in continued research and development while bringing Leonardo’s cutting-edge foundational model to Canva’s community worldwide. From creating assets for marketing and advertising campaigns to visualising stunning interior concepts, refining mockups, and producing dynamic videos, Leonardo’s technology has been used to produce more than one billion images in the last 18 months.

For Leonardo.AI, this is an opportunity to produce new levels of AI innovation while also growing the organisation’s scale. With Canva’s support, the company’s current trajectory will be supercharged to build an even more creative-centric generative AI platform globally.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Leonardo.AI to Canva – two Australian companies joining forces to bring world-first breakthroughs in AI and creativity,” said Cameron Adams, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Canva. “This field is constantly evolving, and Leonardo’s technical leadership and community impact can’t be overstated. Bringing our worlds together will accelerate each of our teams’ work, taking us from strength to strength, and we can’t wait to get started”.