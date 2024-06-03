Cannes in Cairns, Presented by Pinterest’s Top Sessions On Day 1!

The festivities are kicking off in earnest today at Cannes in Cairns, Presented by Pinterest and we’re set for an absolute cracker of a first day. Here’s a look at what you can expect!

At 11.35am in the Keynote room at the Cairns Convention Centre, Lisa Wilkinson is taking to the stage in her first public appearance since Justice Michael Lee handed down his verdict on the Bruce Lehrmann defamation trial.

After calling Justice Lee’s decision “a triumph for truth,” this session is set to be absolutely unmissable.

Earlier that morning at 10.30am, the highly influential Cannes in Cairns crowd will have heard from legendary international marketer Fernando Machado. He’ll be explaining the temptations of the modern marketer, from channel fads to modish new technologies. This session is set to be a cracker and Machado will be imparting wisdom on how to avoid confusion and stay focused on the core things that may not seem that sexy, but can create a real difference.

At 11.05am in the Keynote room, ex-NBA legend Luc Longley AM will be taking to the stage to discuss what it takes to be a trailblazer, and what role gut instinct, self-belief and mentors have within this.

After lunch, Cannes in Cairns is breaking into three tracks of content. Over in the Rainforest auditorium at 1.50pm, IAG’s chief customer and marketing officer (and B&T CMO Power List inductee) Michelle Klein will be taking to the stage. She’ll discuss the risks and rewards of exercising national and local pride in advertising and what it means to be an Australian – something far more nuanced than old VB or Solo ads might suggest.

Straight after Klein’s talk, a quarter of top marketers are taking to the stage to talk about the importance of adding risk to your marketing mix. Join MONA’s Robbie Bramall, Boody’s Ruth Haffenden, Tourism Australia’s Susan Coghill and Kirsty Bloomfield from Lyre’s Spirit Co as they stop playing it safe.

We’re also launching a new fourth track of content this year at Hemingway’s Brewery, the stunning wharfside destination just a hop away from the Convention Centre. At 3pm, join for a debate featuring the likes of Jane Caro, Josh Faulks and Affinity’s Angela Smith as they debate whether the Young Guns or the Old Guard offer more to our industry. It’ll be a lively discussion for sure! Sticking in Hemingway’s, GumGum is shouting drinks (including soft ones) at its Happy Hour between 4.45-5.40pm.

Then, it’s the big one – the legendary Pinterest Welcome Party. Held at a top secret location, guests will be whisked via bus to the event. Remember, it’s festival-themed and to wear closed-toe shoes!