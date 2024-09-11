Cairns Crocodiles 2025 Media Accreditation Open Now!

Editors, producers and journalists are able to snap up their media accreditation passes for Cairns Crocodiles, Presented by Pinterest, as of now!

From the Channel Seven News to popular entertainment publication Variety, The Cairns Post, industry podcast The Growth Distillery and more, coverage of Australian-founded and rapidly growing Cairns Crocodiles is on the up!

Due to popular demand we are expanding and opening our media accreditation process early.

Apply here now.

What does this mean? Well, all budding editors, producers, and journalists from far and away can apply now and once approved can crack on with plans to attend the gathering place for the brightest creative and marketing minds from across the APAC region.

This Cairns Crocodiles is the must attend event for business, advertising, and marketing journalists, whether you’re from Perth or Phuket, Tassie or Tokyo, and everywhere in between.

Media accreditation for the biggest and hottest event of 2025, grants you complimentary access to all three days of the conference. You’ll also gain entry to exclusive events, including the Welcome Party, Happy Hours, Closing Party and more.

Accreditation is free, with a limit of two registrations per company.

To get started, apply for media accreditation HERE. Once you’re approved, simply complete the registration process.

Media representatives from the following categories may request accreditation:

Print media: newspapers, magazines, or media publications

Broadcast news media

Community newsletter.

When completing the application form we urge fellow wordsmiths; editors, producers and journalists, to keep the following in mind:

Designate one point person from your media outlet to complete the application on behalf of your organisation, listing the personnel covering the event. Individual attendees should be included in a single application. Note that this is a two-part process: first, you provide information about the outlet and then about each attendee.

Credentials will be allocated on a case-by-case basis and are not guaranteed solely based on your request. You must provide a comprehensive coverage plan for the conference.

So what are you waiting for? Please complete your Media Credential Application as soon as possible, but no later than Friday, April 25, 2025.

Applications received after this date will not be considered, and walk-up requests will not be accommodated. You’ve been warned.

If you attended Cannes in Cairns 2024 and covered the conference for your outlet please submit links to the coverage in your application. Your prior work as an accredited journalist will be considered during the evaluation of your application.

After your application is complete, please allow Cairns Crocodiles 10 business days to review your request. Cairns Crocodiles reserves the right to approve, deny or revoke accreditation. If your accreditation has been approved, you will receive email confirmation of your accreditation which will include a link to access your complimentary registration. Fulfilment of your registration in our system is required no later than Friday May 2.

Apply for your media creds here now.