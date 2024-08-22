BYD Launches Eye-Catching OOH Campaign Driving ATTO3 Brand Awareness

BYD, in collaboration with independent media agency Yango and oOh!’s innovation and creative hub POLY, has unveiled a strategically placed Out of Home (OOH) campaign designed to elevate brand awareness for their ATTO3 electric vehicle.

The new campaign, featuring artwork developed by POLY, showcases BYD’s new ATTO3 across oOh!’s classic Road and Street furniture sites. The bus shelter special builds and 2D executions have been strategically positioned in premium locations and in proximity to BYD showrooms to capture motorists’ attention and encourage them to experience and test drive the vehicle.

Building on the success of previous BYD OOH campaigns earlier this year, BYD’s latest instalment includes special builds on oOh!’s bus shelters in Newtown and Brisbane’s CBD, designed to maximise visibility and impact. The campaign is further supported by large format 2D extensions to capture the aspiration of high dwell traffic in Melbourne’s Chadstone and Sydney’s Alexandria.

“As a challenger brand, we’re always looking for innovative and effective ways to introduce our brand to the market. Out of Home (OOH) environments have significantly boosted our awareness metrics and will continue to play a vital role as we build our brand. Yango and POLY have been instrumental in bringing the ATTO3 campaign to life,” said Kate Hornstein, head of marketing, BYD.

“The opportunity to work with a brand like BYD allows our team to provide best practice creative guidance in Out of Home, further demonstrating our expertise in achieving OOH success. We love how BYD is maximising the impact and creativity of classic formats through the use of special builds,” said Richard Moore, production and content director, POLY.

BYD is planning to run a series of Out of Home ads aimed at showcasing other models in the range and to continue to build the awareness of BYD as an option for Australian motorists.