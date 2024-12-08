By All Means Wins 5 New Accounts Including City Of Melbourne & TasNetworks As It Celebrates 10 Years In Business

By All Means has won five new clients and is celebrating 10 years in business.

The Melbourne-based agency has added five new clients to its repertoire: City of Melbourne, food importer Riviana Foods, commercial law firm Macpherson Kelley, Tasmanian power company TasNetworks, and the Victorian Department of Jobs, Skills, Industry and Regions’ TAFE brand.

The agency has marked its 10th anniversary, recording 15 percent year-on-year growth.

“These days you read about a new indie agency every second week, but it just wasn’t a thing 10 years ago. We’re proud of the trail we’ve blazed for so many of our peers, and we’re super excited about where the industry is heading,” By All Means co-founder and creative partner, Ed Howley said.

By All Means was appointed by the City of Melbourne as lead creative agency following a hotly contested competitive pitch, along with strategy and creative for Melbourne For Business.

The agency won strategy, creative, production and implementation duties for law firm Macpherson Kelley, soon to launch its largest-ever media campaign.

It also won strategy and creative for Riviana Foods’ brands including Always Fresh and Toscano.

TasNetworks appointed the agency to lead creative and strategy for the creation and launch of its new brand Trio, an industry-scale infrastructure company.

The Department of Jobs, Skills, Industry and Regions sees By All Means appointed to work on strategic projects around skills and training.

These new client wins, along with a number of retained accounts, have seen the agency notching up 15.6 per cent year-on-year growth in 2024, on the back of 30 per cent year-on-year growth in 2023.

“This is no mean feat for an indie agency that began with no capital injections, no safety net, or backing from any major consultancies, just great work straight out of the blocks,” By All Means co-founder and managing partner, Mat Cummings added.

The growth trajectory has enabled the agency to expand its team, including welcoming former McCann and Publicis managing director Georgina Pownall, who joined as an equity partner and co-managing partner in 2022.

“It’s been an incredible 10 years. This milestone has given us a chance to pause and look back on the BAM journey. There have been so many highs along the way, but even the failures are still highs when you’re navigating your own ship!” Cummings said.

“We named the business By All Means after our determination to do whatever it takes to deliver the most inspiring work. And over the past 10 years, we’ve stayed true to that core mission of going above and beyond, both creatively and strategically for our clients, and it’s been the key to our ongoing success”.

“During the pandemic, we developed a not-for-profit fundraising initiative for Beyond Blue, ‘Greetings From Locktown’, a range of lockdown-related apparel that was so successful it allowed us to donate $45,000 to Beyond Blue, helping to support Melburnians suffering lockdown-induced mental health issues,” Howley added. “We feel that that project really did prove the momentous power of inspiring creativity”.

In 2025, By All Means is focused on efforts to become B-Corp certified.

“We keep having our best year, year after year. And there’s no reason 2025 – or 2026 for that matter – will be any different!” BAM co-founder and creative partner, Toby Cummings said.

“It’s been a helluva ride these past two years – bring on the next 10!” By All Means managing partner, Georgina Pownall added.