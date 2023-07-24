But What About The Cameras? Hunted EP Answers THAT Camera Question

Network 10’s cat-and-mouse game show Hunted was an instant hit when it launched in Australia last year.

Fans became enthralled with following the fugitives as they did their best to escape the clutches of the hunters and win that all-important prize money. Now the show is back on screens with a new group of contestants battling it out.

Despite the popularity of the show, there is still one question on everybody’s lips: how the hell do the hunters not see the cameras?

The show’s executive producer Tim Ali (LEAD) is straightforward when it comes to the answer. He told B&T all of the 20 fugitives have their own “camera operator with the sole role of getting the footage of them running”.

“Otherwise, it’s very hard to make the shot.”

He makes it clear, however, that “there are no producers running” with the contestants and that all the contestants are in the same boat meaning no one is advantaged or disadvantaged.

“If the camera operator has to stop and tie their shoe, well guess what? Probably there’s some other camera operator who has to go to the toilet. It’s the way we have to make the show. So it’s completely fair across the board. It’s part of the mechanic of how we do it.”

When asked if there is anything different about this year’s show compared to last year’s, Ali says that there’s a little bit more clarity around the rules.

“We found it necessary to do a bit more raw explaining, as well”.

This means doing “a bit more voiceover” to help give the audience that understanding.

This year the show is also diving more into the cyber team thanks to the tech wizard contestants Ben and Callum (who may or may not now be evicted).

“They gave a cyber team a real run for their money. So it was a really good opportunity to lean into the characters in the cyber team,” Ali said.