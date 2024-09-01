Budget Direct’s ‘Chief’ Gets Clean Bill Of Health In New Pet Insurance Spot Via 303 MullenLowe

She’s one of the most loved and recognised dogs in Australian advertising, having helped Aussies navigate numerous insurance mishaps since 2020 including carpark trolley trouble, an out of control leaf blower and a bath bomb gone wrong. And now, Budget Direct’s ‘Chief’ – insurance detective Sarge’s canine companion – is taking centre stage in Budget Direct’s debut Pet Insurance campaign, showcasing the leading insurer’s award-winning pet insurance, via 303 MullenLowe.

Spearheaded by a new TVC, the ‘Flashback’ campaign is the first pet insurance-specific work launched by Budget Direct, and leverages and forms part of the broader, highly successful Insurance Solved platform.

“For several years we’ve seen Chief taking an important role within Budget Direct’s Insurance Solved campaign. We know Australians love seeing the super smart Chief help out in all sorts of situations, but we took this opportunity to show another side to her a relationship with Sarge in this latest spot,” said Jonathan Kerr, chief growth officer at Budget Direct.

“A chocolate mishap is a familiar issue to many pet owners, so we have no doubt they’ll relate to this story as much as they have in our other Insurance Solved executions”.

Budget Direct’s Pet Insurance product has just swept Canstar’s 2024 awards for Outstanding Value Pet Insurance and 2024 Outstanding Value Pet Insurance with routine care. The longevity of the Insurance Solved platform has also been recognised by the broader industry; the work is a finalist in both ‘Long Term Effects’ and ‘Brand Value’ categories of the 2024 Australian Effie Awards.

The ‘Flashback’ campaign starts its rollout initially in Queensland this week across TV and online.

Credits:

Client – Budget Direct

Chief Growth Officer, Growth Ops – Jonathan Kerr

General Manager, Marketing and Communications, Growth Ops – Warren Marsh

Senior Marketing Manager, Marketing, Media & Acquisition, Growth Ops – Katie Lansdale

Marketing Manager, Pet Insurance – Marketing, Media & Acquisition, Growth Ops – Tara Hudson