MediaNewsletter

Budget Direct’s ‘Chief’ Gets Clean Bill Of Health In New Pet Insurance Spot Via 303 MullenLowe

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

She’s one of the most loved and recognised dogs in Australian advertising, having helped Aussies navigate numerous insurance mishaps since 2020 including carpark trolley trouble, an out of control leaf blower and a bath bomb gone wrong. And now, Budget Direct’s ‘Chief’ – insurance detective Sarge’s canine companion – is taking centre stage in Budget Direct’s debut Pet Insurance campaign, showcasing the leading insurer’s award-winning pet insurance, via 303 MullenLowe.

Spearheaded by a new TVC, the ‘Flashback’ campaign is the first pet insurance-specific work launched by Budget Direct, and leverages and forms part of the broader, highly successful Insurance Solved platform.

“For several years we’ve seen Chief taking an important role within Budget Direct’s Insurance Solved campaign. We know Australians love seeing the super smart Chief help out in all sorts of situations, but we took this opportunity to show another side to her a relationship with Sarge in this latest spot,” said Jonathan Kerr, chief growth officer at Budget Direct.

“A chocolate mishap is a familiar issue to many pet owners, so we have no doubt they’ll relate to this story as much as they have in our other Insurance Solved executions”.

Budget Direct’s Pet Insurance product has just swept Canstar’s 2024 awards for Outstanding Value Pet Insurance and 2024 Outstanding Value Pet Insurance with routine care. The longevity of the Insurance Solved platform has also been recognised by the broader industry; the work is a finalist in both ‘Long Term Effects’ and ‘Brand Value’ categories of the 2024 Australian Effie Awards.

The ‘Flashback’ campaign starts its rollout initially in Queensland this week across TV and online.

Credits:
Client – Budget Direct
Chief Growth Officer, Growth Ops – Jonathan Kerr
General Manager, Marketing and Communications, Growth Ops – Warren Marsh
Senior Marketing Manager, Marketing, Media & Acquisition, Growth Ops – Katie Lansdale
Marketing Manager, Pet Insurance – Marketing, Media & Acquisition, Growth Ops – Tara Hudson

Related posts:

  1. Taylor Swift & NFL Fans Unite As New Heights Podcast Joins LiSTNR Audience Network
  2. AgeInc Launches Age Inclusive Employer Endorsement
  3. Are Media Releases Bumper Second Edition Of ELLE, Anya Taylor-Joy Features As Cover Star
  4. Kayo Sports Brings Experts & Athletes Together To Tackle Gender Equity In Sport
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

Manchester United trio Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmums Højlund need to drink more Wow Hydrate if they hope to compete with the likes of Liverpool FC this season.
Archibald’s Agency CA.5 Helps Launch Wow Hydrate In Australia
Dreaming, Discovery, Decision & Details: The 4 Moments That Matter When It Comes To Travel
Colonial First State Encourages Aussies Into Taking Super ‘Off Autopilot’ In A Campaign From It’s Friday
Internet Ad Advertising Spend Reaches $15.6 Billion With A Growth Rate Of 9.7%
Register Lost your password?