B&T TV: Embracing Change With GroupM’s Top Female Executives

Does change get easier the further up in your career you go? In this refreshingly candid interview, GroupM’s female-executives sit down with B&T TV to give their insight on how to navigate change. 

Aimee Buchanan, CEO, GroupM ANZ, Maria Grivas, CEO Mindshare,  Pippa Berlocher, CEO of EssenceMediacom, and Melissa Hey – CIO  GroupM, all share the top lessons they have learnt in their careers. 

With three out of four of the leaders having changed jobs in the past 18-months, they know what they’re talking about when it comes to change!

Topics we cover are: 

  • What it’s like entering a new role as an executive vs earlier on in your career 
  • How to tackle self doubt 
  • The benefits of working with a careers coach 
  • How to know when to stay in a job, and when to move on 
  • What to focus on earlier on in your career 

This interview was filmed as part of B&T's Women In Media series. 

