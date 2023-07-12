B&T TV: Embracing Change With GroupM’s Top Female Executives

Does change get easier the further up in your career you go? In this refreshingly candid interview, GroupM’s female-executives sit down with B&T TV to give their insight on how to navigate change.

Aimee Buchanan, CEO, GroupM ANZ, Maria Grivas, CEO Mindshare, Pippa Berlocher, CEO of EssenceMediacom, and Melissa Hey – CIO GroupM, all share the top lessons they have learnt in their careers.

With three out of four of the leaders having changed jobs in the past 18-months, they know what they’re talking about when it comes to change!

Topics we cover are:

What it’s like entering a new role as an executive vs earlier on in your career

How to tackle self doubt

The benefits of working with a careers coach

How to know when to stay in a job, and when to move on

What to focus on earlier on in your career

This interview was filmed as part of B&T’s Women In Media series. The awards night, for which, will be taking place on Friday 25th of August at the White Bay Cruise Terminal. So – buy your tickets HERE.

