Brooktoberfest: Local Breweries Unite For Sydney’s Largest Pub-Style Brewery Crawl

Get ready for an unforgettable day of craft beer, delicious food, and festive fun at Brooktoberfest! On Saturday, October 12th, join Brookie Collective for a pub crawl through Brookvale, featuring some of the area’s most beloved breweries and venues.

Brooktoberfest will showcase the best of Brookvale’s craft beer scene, with participating venues including Freshwater Brewing, 7th Day Brewing, Bucketty’s, Dad & Daves, Manly Spirits, and Goodradigbee.

Attendees can enjoy a variety of four German-inspired brews, schnapps, cocktails and snacks from Volkswurst food trucks and Sale Pepe as they explore the local venues and soak up the festive atmosphere.

“We’re excited to bring Brooktoberfest to Brookvale,” said Hannah Brecknell, Chair at Brookie Collective. “This event is a celebration of our local breweries and the vibrant community that surrounds them. We invite everyone to come out and enjoy a day of great beer, good food, and live entertainment”.

Tickets to Brooktoberfest include an Oktoberfest-style beverage at each venue, a delicious bite to eat at 3 PM, and the chance to win prizes for best dressed. There will also be plenty of fun games such as beer pong throughout the day.

“We’ve taken care of all the details, so you can simply relax and enjoy the festivities,” said Dave Dumay, Owner of Dad & Daves and Board member at Brookie Collective. “All you need to do is book your ticket and show up ready to have a great time”.

Tickets are available until Thursday, October 10th, or until sold out. Don’t miss out on this exciting event!