Broadsheet Nabs Paul Bates From Cartology

Broadsheet has appointed Paul Bates as its new commercial director. Paul commenced at Broadsheet last week, reporting to managing director Sian Whitaker.

Paul joins Broadsheet from Cartology (Woolworths Group), where he was the general manager of agency and client partnerships. Prior to that, he held senior positions at REA Group, Yahoo7 and Fairfax Media. Paul’s experience is formidable – he brings over 25 years of experience in advertising, media, and cross-platform to the publication, with leadership roles in sales, account management, operations, and business development.

As part of Broadsheet’s executive leadership team, Paul will play a crucial role in delivering on the business’s multi-year strategic plan. He’ll be responsible for shaping and executing Broadsheet’s commercial strategy, ensuring the continued growth of the business. Paul will lead the Sales, Studio, Design and Audience teams, spearheading initiatives to secure new business opportunities, expand the client base and build new revenue streams.

“I am thrilled to welcome Paul to the team. Paul’s arrival comes at a pivotal time for Broadsheet as we continue to innovate and grow our business. With his strong experience and ability to lead high-performing teams, Paul is the perfect fit to help us take Broadsheet to the next level. I can’t wait to see the impact he will make,” said Sian Whitaker, managing director.

“I am delighted to join Broadsheet and I look forward to building on the great, award-winning success the team has seen over recent years, especially as we head to the next horizon in delivering our strategic plan. To be at the heart of culture – providing consumers with insights and sneak peeks on how to best enjoy their cities – is an exciting opportunity and I can’t wait to work even closer with our teams, agencies and clients to drive their businesses forward,” said Bates.