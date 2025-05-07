Brissie Creative Agency Group Media8 Faces ATO Liquidation Bid

The Federal Taxation Office has moved to wind up Brisbane-based creative agency group Media8 Pty Ltd (Media8).

As of 30 April, the ATO has commenced proceedings and is seeking a court order to dissolve Media8, which is managed by company director Brett McCallum.

Media8’s website says, “We’re a group of creators, strategists, designers, entrepreneurs & sports fanatics working to bring ideas to life.”

It also said it has been at the “forefront of technology, talent acquisition, sports administration, and fan engagement,” for five years “with a global presence in Australia, London and plans to expand into the United States”.

Simone McCallum, Brett’s wife, owns all company shares in Media8 via her entity Kennedy Grace Australia Pty Ltd.

No public details were available at this stage regarding the nature of Media8’s alleged tax liability, or how much is owed by the defendant company.

The formal legal request will be heard before a judicial registrar on the 11 June to dissolve the company as a result of being unable to pay its disclosed debts.

In a statement, given to the Daily Telegraph Mr McCallum said he was aware of the ATP application.

“We’re dealing with it through the proper legal channels and working hard to sort things out for everyone involved,” he said.

“The business is still up and running, and we’re focused on keeping things going as usual.

“Since this is a legal matter, we can’t dive into details like finances right now.”

Media8’s website lists these brands as its clients:

Require Building Solutions

Platinum Standard Grading

Local Card Shop

Podfire

Neuoronirvana

Bluey Sports

Fairway

Bigfan

Impact Film Challenge

Sumoslabs

Official Beer Co

Taranaki Airs

B&T has contacted Media8 Pty Ltd for comments.