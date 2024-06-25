Bring Agency & Intel Australia Unveil Innovative AI Studio In Melbourne

In collaboration with Intel Australia, BRING– Universal Music for Brands created an experiential activation to showcase the true power of responsibly trained AI.

The idea manifested as the Intel Core AI Studio, a hub for creatives to come together to educate and learn, as well as experience its true power themselves by allowing them to use a custom-built digital experience.

A new experience designed to show the power of the Intel Core Ultra processor allowed fans to create one-of-a-kind AI merch alongside top AI creators.

The one-day pop-up activation consisted of a workshop hosting Australia’s coolest creative minds, a live music experience, as well as a station for the public to create one-of-one t-shirt designs in a never-before-done manner.

“UMG for Brands and Intel have collaborated together globally on many great campaigns, and it’s been exciting to extend this in the Australian marketplace with such a creative and ambitious technology-first activation. We really wanted to help consumers understand how the power of responsibly trained AI can accelerate human creativity in a tangible way. We did this by connecting a new frontier in technology to something as simple, and widely used as a t-shirt. The feedback on the day and the results have really blown us away,” said Adam Ireland, managing director, BRING Universal Music for Brands.

Plus, in partnership with award-winning creative production studio VANDAL, the Intel Core Ultra AI Studio activated a design experience that was the first of its kind.

With an eight-foot-plus LED spool at the heart of the event, attendees could generate an immersive graphic design for a t-shirt in real time. All while synced to a music mix provided by creative director/musician Ta-ku, who was in attendance as a Key Opinion Leader for the event. This t-shirt design – a graphic that is impossible to recreate a second time – was then printed immediately for hundreds of lucky patrons to take home.

“This was such a rewarding and collaborative project with the teams at BRING and Intel,” said Chris Scott, VANDAL’s creative director.

“From the set and light-installation design to creating a completely bespoke tech platform for live ‘mixing’ of a custom t-shirt with generative art – it was a perfect fit for us at VANDAL”.

“The activation fuses the worlds of music, design, and fashion into an experience that truly demonstrates the power of generative technology as a tool for creativity. That’s not new news to us as creators; but putting a generative tech experience in the hands of the public and seeing them leap into it so excitedly, is pretty special,” added Scott.

The Studio was also home to some of the most talented Australia-based creatives using responsibly trained AI tools to elevate their productivity. These Key Opinion Leaders – or KOLs – lead exclusive, intimate workshops for a handful of fans throughout the day.

Ta-ku was joined by names including renowned photographer & designer Demas Rusli and acclaimed music producer Ninajirachi. All three represented creatives at the top of their field, each using AI tools to enhance their workflow in ways the Intel Core Ultra processor was designed for.

“I’m showing off how Intel’s AI PCs are designed for the AI tools that help bring your ideas to life. While nothing will ever replace human creativity – I’m a big advocate for embracing tools that can help us create more freely, efficiently & open the doors for those who are intimidated with a career path of an artist,” said Ta-ku.

The Intel Core Ultra AI Studio marked another step in Intel providing both new and seasoned PC users a processor built with the future of responsibly trained AI in mind. And now in the Australian market, Intel has delivered an unparalleled experience for the public; workshops with renowned creative names, support from retail partner JB Hi-Fi, plus a ground-breaking music-meets-design moment that was able to showcase its position as a leader in the field.

And perhaps most importantly, the Intel Core Ultra Studio enabled Melburnians to design a t-shirt that they’ll never spot someone else sporting in the street.