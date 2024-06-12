Bread Agency Bolsters Its Team With Six New Appointments

In a period of strong business momentum and following multiple clients wins, including Peter Lehmann Wines, Reflections Holidays, Zambrero, and others, Bread Agency is growing with the appointment of six new bread makers to join the existing team of three.

Having previously been creative content lead at Havas Red, Talya Kaplan joins the team as content lead. With over 10 years of experience in design and content creation, Talya has worked across various brands and categories to deliver exceptional social-first creative. Talya’s portfolio of brands includes Toyota, Nikon, NIVEA, Sunrice, Roche, Abbvie and UCB.

After a year of freelancing for multiple agencies and clients, Katie Moon joins the team from Aruga as social creative. She has over 10 years of agency and in-house experience. In coupling creativity with business nous, Katie ideates at the speed of social, crafts perfectly baked content and uses strategic storytelling to sell across categories. Katie has led successful campaigns for clients across various industries, including Aspen, Beko, Caravanning Queensland, Brisbane City Council, Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services, and University of Queensland.

Coming from Havas Media, Werner Coetzee joins the team as content creator. Werner has worked across a diverse range of brands, ranging from cosmetics, and lifestyle to food and finance. Whether it’s a small digital ad, a giant tram wrap, a six-second YouTube or a Reel, Werner loves bringing brands to life through considered design, video editing and motion graphics. Werner has worked with brands like Darrell-Lea, KitchenAid, Deliveroo, Marc Jacobs, and Rimmel London.

Carla Woodhouse, who previously worked at Mamamia’s content and influencer agency SQUAD, joins as social media manager. She’s passionate about the influencer space and loves connecting brands to audiences through meaningful and engaging content. Carla has worked with brands such as Amazon Prime Video, CommBank, Donut King, Campari Group, Coles, Johnson & Johnson, Google, Optus, Samsung, and Tourism Whitsundays.

Maayke Louwerens also joins as social media manager. Having worked for the past two years at men’s apparel brand Johnny Bigg, she has developed a well-rounded creative skillset. Skilled in campaign management, content ideation, and influencer coordination, Maayke brings a unique creative flair to every project.

Finally, starting in early July, Scarlett Govey will join the Bread team as senior account director. Having worked in both in-house brand and agency roles, Scarlett has over 10 years of experience in social media and marketing. She has worked on creating and executing social strategies for global names, including Heineken, Huawei, Hungry Jack’s, Revlon, and Toyota Financial Services. In her last role at Hungry Jack’s, Scarlett led the overall strategy, creative direction and expansion of the brand’s social media presence.