Bras N Things Promotes Self-Love With ‘I Come First’ Campaign

This Valentine’s Day, Australian lingerie brand Bras N Things is continuing to challenge outdated romantic conventions, encouraging women to put self-love first.

In the second iteration of the ‘I Come First’ platform from Fabric, the campaign playfully reimagines classic love poem prose and structure, calling on women to indulge in self-gifting and their own pleasure, in whatever way works for them.

Keenan Motto, creative partner and founder of Fabric said: “Self-care is here to stay, and so is the campaign platform ‘I Come First’. This year we put a twist on the expected tropes of Valentine’s Day and turn the traditional love poem into a modern manifesto of self-love.”

Natalie Chalmers, head of marketing at Bras N Things added: “Valentine’s Day shouldn’t be just about the ones that we love, but the love that we have for ourselves. ‘I Come First’ flips the tradition of this holiday, encouraging women to feel confident and desirable in themselves.”

Bras N Things’ campaign is supported by three 15’’ film and stills running across social, online and instore channels.

CREDITS

Brand: Bras N Things

Head of Marketing: Natalie Chalmers

Creative Agency: Fabric

Crew:

Photographer: Hannah Scott-Stevenson

Director: Nathan Lewis

Fashion Stylist: Sara Smith

Set Stylist: Natalie Turnbull

Hair: Lok Lau

Makeup: Stoj

Production: BOLT

We acknowledge the traditional owners of the land on which we shot this campaign, the Gadigal

people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to the Elders past, present and emerging.