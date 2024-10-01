Bonds & Double Rainbouu Launch ‘Beach Babe’ Summer Collection

Bonds has partnered with Double Rainbouu to launch a 15-piece summer collection. The two brands have also teamed up with Oakberry to give away custom Rainbouu flavour Acai bowls.

Launching on Wednesday 2 October, the limited edition collection sees two Aussie brands coming together. Double Rainbouu’s seaside-inspired prints matched with Bonds’s comfy fits fuelled the collection.

“Bonds is known for its comfy fits and wardrobe staples. Double Rainbouu has built a cult following with its bold prints and youthful attitude. Bringing the energy of these iconic Aussie brands together has been a labour of love and we can’t wait to kick off summer in style,” said Bonds marketing manager Christie Madsen.

The campaign was shot in Bondi and features Allegra Overton, model.

The collection features matching Hawaiian sets and a comfy dress, woven boxers, cropped tanks, and graphic tees. Pieces also include quick-dry undies with a chlorine-resistant and fast-drying fabrication as well as an ultra-soft robe.

The Bonds design team and Double Rainbouu co-founder Mikey Nolan worked closely together to curate the range, bringing the prints of Double Rainbouu at a Bonds affordable price point, ranging from $29.99 to $79.99. The collection also features a vintage Bonds logo.

“Collaborating with Bonds has been a dream of ours since Double Rainbouu began. We started with a lighthearted design concept: how much can you really get away with wearing underwear at the beach? By combining our beach-inspired prints with Bonds’ famously comfy underwear and sleepwear, you’re set for any Summer leisure activity, inside or out,” said Mikey Nolan, co-founder and creative director, Double Rainbouu.

On Saturday 5 October, the two brands are partnering with Oakberry to give away free custom Rainbouu flavour Acai bowls, to the first 100 customers that walk through the doors and are signed up to Bonds Rewards. The offer will be available at 20 flagship Oakberry stores nationwide.