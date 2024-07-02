Bohemia Promotes Natasha Young To Group Trading & Partnerships Director

Bohemia has promoted Natasha Young from business director to a newly created role in group trading and partnerships director.

Young has been at Bohemia for six years and her previous role was as client lead on a number of key accounts including Australian Retirement Trust which Bohemia welcomed as a client following a competitive pitch in 2023.

In addition to the Superannuation category, Young’s extensive experience sits proudly in leading Bohemia clients across banking & finance, retail, furniture and clothing and event ticketing.

As group trading and partnerships director at Bohemia, Youngwill drive the agency’s efforts in delivering memorable media with a new approach to how they handcraft, implement and trade in the market with our media partners and ultimately drive growth for our clients.

“We are delighted to promote from within for this crucial role. Natasha joins our senior leadership team with a deep understanding of our clients’ needs coupled with her wealth of experience in planning, trading and partnership activations,” said Sev Griffiths, GM, Bohemia.

On her embarking on a new role with Bohemia, Young said: “I am thrilled to step into this role and build on the vision and progress we have achieved as an agency in delivering handcrafted media and integrated campaigns for our clients. I’m particularly looking forward to refining our partnership and trading product with innovative solutions designed to accelerate our clients’ business growth, especially in challenging market conditions.”.

“Tash is a brilliant Bohemian respected and admired by clients, our partners and our people alike,” said Paul Hutchison, CEO of Bohemia.

In closing, Paul continued: “We relaunched Bohemia 18 months ago with a promise to move people through handcrafted memorable media. This isn’t just a strategic planning proposition, it is critical that we are as thoughtful about where and with whom we activate campaigns on behalf of our clients if we are going to live up to our promise. I have no doubt that Tash will thrive in this new critical Senior role for our clients and our business.”

Young will report to Bohemia’s general manager Griffiths and CEO Hutchison.