Body+Soul Launches 2024 National Sex Census

Body+Soul will this weekend unveil findings of its Body+Soul 2024 Sex Census, the most comprehensive survey the brand has undertaken. Sexual wellness brand VUSH has signed on as presenting partner.

The nationwide survey of more than 2000 people aged 18 – 75 years old uncovers how sexual health, wellness, education, dating and relationships have changed in Australia over the last five years.

From how satisfied Australians are with their sex lives, to the major societal shifts having an impact on relationships – from stress and cost of living to the meteoric rise of technology and dating apps – the Body+Soul Sex Census is a fascinating look into the habits, attitudes and behaviours shaping the nation today.

The release of the Body+Soul Sex Census will kick off a four-week editorial and marketing campaign designed to break taboos and present the unfiltered facts.

“As a brand, Body+Soul believes that topics like sexual health and pleasure should be spoken about as openly as any other aspect of physical and mental wellbeing. In fact, we’ve made it our mission to normalise conversations in this space. Which is why, after a break of five years, we’ve brought back one of our biggest and most iconic initiatives,” said Body+Soul Editor-in-Chief Jacqui Mooney.

“Our intention with this research isn’t just to understand what’s happening in (and out) of Aussie bedrooms, but to deliver advice from leading experts to help our audience build stronger, healthier relationships”.

“I’d also like to thank our presenting partner, VUSH, for getting behind this truly important campaign”.

VUSH General Manager and Chief Marketing Officer Liana Lorenzato said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Body+Soul for their national Sex Census. At VUSH, we’re committed to breaking down the barriers surrounding conversations about pleasure and sexual wellness”.

“By joining forces with a platform as trusted and influential as Body+Soul, we’re able to reach even more people and support an open dialogue that is inclusive, empowering, and essential for fostering a healthier, more informed approach to sexuality”.

Launching this Sunday online and across The Sunday Telegraph (NSW), Sunday Herald Sun (VIC), The Sunday Mail (QLD) and Sunday Mail (SA), coverage continues for four weeks. It will be amplified across the News Corp Australia network.

A comprehensive marketing campaign will support the initiative, with promotion across digital, print, audio and social channels.

Body+Soul has a monthly cross-platform audience of more than 1.47 million*. The brand ecosystem consists of a weekly print insert in News’ Sunday state mastheads, website, video content, a daily podcast, eDM, and social channels.