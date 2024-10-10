BMF Crowned Effective Agency Of The Year, ALDI Named Advertiser Of The Year At The Australian Effies

BMF has been named Effective Agency of the Year at the 2024 Australian Effie Awards, scooping three golds, two silvers and one bronze for ALDI Australia; as well as one silver for Tourism Tasmania.

Effective Advertiser of the Year went to ALDI, who also won the Grand Effie and three golds for BMF’s ‘Shop ALDI First: How encouraging supermarket polygamy helped a nation save in a cost-of-living crisis’.

The judges were impressed with how ALDI repositioned a perceived weakness into a strength by turning known truths into trustworthy positioning, commenting: “This is a compelling lesson in how to stand out from competitors. It’s not only a great idea but a great execution of that idea. The case presented a clear demonstration of a strong ROI that delivered outcomes exceeding the KPIs.”

The judges also awarded two golds to 303 Mullenlowe’s case “One Campaign. Six Years of Market Redefining Insurance Growth – Solved” for Budget Direct, saying that “Budget Direct completely reframed its brand to capture a broader consumer base and delivered a textbook case for investing in brand codes, brand building and advertising over the long term, driving incredible results”.

Special Australia picked up a gold for Uber Eats ‘Get Almost Almost Anything’, which the judges deemed a fantastic evolution of a long-term campaign strategy.

The Colin Wilson-Brown Award, introduced last year to honour Effie Chairman Colin Wilson-Brown for a lifetime of achievement and dedication to effectiveness, was presented to The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song for its Meat and Livestock entry ‘How the unofficial state of the nation saw Australian Lamb leap to new heights’.

The Effie Awards dinner and show was held at Sydney’s Doltone House, hosted by comedian Becky Lucas and delivering five special awards, six Gold, 19 Silver and 19 Bronze awards, bringing the total number of agencies awarded for outstanding, measurable results to 16 and the number of clients to 26.

“The Australian Effie Awards represent the highest standard of any marketing effectiveness award program in the world, demonstrating just how deserving all of this year’s winners and finalists are,” said ACA CEO Tony Hale.

“Australia’s ad agencies and marketers have again adhered to highly held standards, ensuring every advertising dollar translates into outstanding commercial success. Congratulations to everyone,” he said.

The full list of winners is below: