BMF Crowned Effective Agency Of The Year, ALDI Named Advertiser Of The Year At The Australian Effies

Staff Writers
BMF has been named Effective Agency of the Year at the 2024 Australian Effie Awards, scooping three golds, two silvers and one bronze for ALDI Australia; as well as one silver for Tourism Tasmania.

Effective Advertiser of the Year went to ALDI, who also won the Grand Effie and three golds for BMF’s ‘Shop ALDI First: How encouraging supermarket polygamy helped a nation save in a cost-of-living crisis’.

The judges were impressed with how ALDI repositioned a perceived weakness into a strength by turning known truths into trustworthy positioning, commenting: “This is a compelling lesson in how to stand out from competitors. It’s not only a great idea but a great execution of that idea. The case presented a clear demonstration of a strong ROI that delivered outcomes exceeding the KPIs.”

The judges also awarded two golds to 303 Mullenlowe’s case “One Campaign. Six Years of Market Redefining Insurance Growth – Solved” for Budget Direct, saying that “Budget Direct completely reframed its brand to capture a broader consumer base and delivered a textbook case for investing in brand codes, brand building and advertising over the long term, driving incredible results”.

Special Australia picked up a gold for Uber Eats ‘Get Almost Almost Anything’, which the judges deemed a fantastic evolution of a long-term campaign strategy.

The Colin Wilson-Brown Award, introduced last year to honour Effie Chairman Colin Wilson-Brown for a lifetime of achievement and dedication to effectiveness, was presented to The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song for its Meat and Livestock entry ‘How the unofficial state of the nation saw Australian Lamb leap to new heights’.

The Effie Awards dinner and show was held at Sydney’s Doltone House, hosted by comedian Becky Lucas and delivering five special awards, six Gold, 19 Silver and 19 Bronze awards, bringing the total number of agencies awarded for outstanding, measurable results to 16 and the number of clients to 26.

“The Australian Effie Awards represent the highest standard of any marketing effectiveness award program in the world, demonstrating just how deserving all of this year’s winners and finalists are,” said ACA CEO Tony Hale.

“Australia’s ad agencies and marketers have again adhered to highly held standards, ensuring every advertising dollar translates into outstanding commercial success. Congratulations to everyone,” he said.

The full list of winners is below:

Category Campaign Agency Client Award
Retail/Etail Shop ALDI First: How encouraging supermarket polygamy helped a nation save in a cost-of-living crisis. BMF ALDI Australia Gold
How Michael Hill Rediscovered His Romance CHEP Network Michael Hill Bronze
Food and Beverage Brands HOW UNITING GENERATIONS SAW AUSTRALIAN LAMB ENJOY RESULTS FOR THE AGES The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song Meat and Livestock Australia Silver
How NESCAFÉ made mini breaks into big business Saatchi & Saatchi Nestlé NESCAFÉ Bronze
How little moments delivered big bikkies…again (the Tiny Teddy budget version) Saatchi & Saatchi Arnott’s Silver
Restaurants and Food Delivery Get Almost Almost Anything Special Australia Uber Eats Gold
Kentucky Fly Chicken Ogilvy Australia KFC Australia Bronze
Other Consumer Goods HOW MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER COIGHT UP TO THE COMPETITION AND BECAME AUSTRALIA’S #1 PLUG-IN HYBRID Richards Rose Mitsubishi Motors Australia Bronze
Telecommunications, Utilities and Other Services From a house to a home: How Samsung reimagined DTC to transform their place in Australia’s retail landscape. CHEP Network Samsung Australia Bronze
HELLO CHRISTMAS: How Telstra won the toughest festive fight ever, by adding a little Christmas spirit The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song Telstra Bronze
Travel, Leisure and Media How Bringing Fijian Culture to the Fore of its Tourism Brand Transformed the Fortunes of a Nation. Havas Australia Tourism Fiji Silver
Government HOW CARER GATEWAY PROVIDED HELP FOR THOSE WHO MIGHT NEVER ASK The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song Australian Government Department of Social Services Bronze
Not-For-Profit Organisations Til’ It’s Done Ogilvy Australia Football Australia Silver
The Forever Reef Project: Insuring the largest living structure on earth M&C Saatchi Great Barrier Reef Legacy Bronze
Challenger Brands Thinking small to win big at Christmas, how ALDI made side dishes the main event BMF ALDI Australia Bronze
Shop ALDI First: How encouraging supermarket polygamy helped a nation save in a cost-of-living crisis. BMF ALDI Australia Gold
Small Budget How FitChix delivered a 33% increase in sales and a 222% increase in stockist enquiries, by creating fame on less than $500,000 clucks. VML Australia Honest Eggs Co. Silver
Positive Change Hunger Ghrelins: The hunger hormones feeding hungry families. The Brand Agency Foodbank WA Bronze
Making the invisible threat of UV visible saved lives. 303 MullenLowe Cancer Institute NSW Bronze
The Big Shift: Transforming an entire industry to normalise disability in advertising. Special Dylan Alcott Foundation Silver
Social Media First How a historic jingle unlocked new love DDB Australia McDonald’s Australia Bronze
Most Original Thinking Shop ALDI First: How encouraging supermarket polygamy helped a nation save in a cost-of-living crisis. BMF ALDI Australia Silver
How FitChix original thinking delivered a 33% increase in sales and a 222% increase in stockist enquiries, by creating a cluckload of fame. VML Australia Honest Eggs Co. Silver
Insight and Strategic Thinking Shop ALDI First: How encouraging supermarket polygamy helped a nation save in a cost-of-living crisis. BMF Aldi Australia Gold
Making the invisible threat of UV visible saved lives. 303 MullenLowe Cancer Institute NSW Silver
HOW UNITING GENERATIONS SAW AUSTRALIAN LAMB ENJOY RESULTS FOR THE AGES The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song Meat and Livestock Australia Silver
HELLO CHRISTMAS: How Telstra won the toughest festive fight ever by adding a little Christmas spirit The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song Telstra Silver
Innovative Media or Channel Solutions (Inc Media Partnerships) How FitChix made eggs a medium to deliver a 33% increase in sales and a 222% increase in stockist enquiries, by creating a cluckload of fame. VML Australia Honest Eggs Co. Silver
Innovative Marketing Solutions PetWatch: Parasites aren’t out of sight – they’re on your doorstep. Howatson+Company Petbarn SIlver
CX Norco Cow’s Play; How a little Queensland Co Op Took it to big milk CHEP Network Norco Co-operative Limited Bronze
Data-Driven PetWatch: Parasites aren’t out of sight – they’re on your doorstep. Howatson+Company Petbarn Bronze
Return on Investment NAB’s Wild World delivers an even wilder ROI TBWA\Melbourne NAB Bronze
Shop ALDI First: How encouraging supermarket polygamy helped a nation save in a cost-of-living crisis. BMF Aldi Australia Bronze
HOW UNITING GENERATIONS SAW AUSTRALIAN LAMB ENJOY RETURNS FOR THE AGES The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song Meat and Livestock Australia Bronze
How little moments delivered big bikkies…again (the Tiny Teddy budget version) Saatchi & Saatchi Arnott’s Silver
Short-Term Effects How ”Giving a XXXX” about Origin turned ’The Pride of Queensland’ to gold. Thinkerbell XXXX Silver
Thinking small to win big at Christmas, how ALDI made side dishes the main event BMF ALDI Australia Silver
How uniting generations saw Australian Lamb enjoy results for the ages The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song Meat and Livestock Australia Silver
Kentucky Fly Chicken Ogilvy Australia KFC Australia Bronze
Long-Term Effects Come Down For Air: How thinking like a culture brand helped Tourism Tasmania thrive amid tourism’s toughest times BMF Tourism Tasmania Silver
One Campaign. Six Years of market redefining insurance growth – Solved. 303 MullenLowe Budget Direct Gold
How the unofficial state of the nation saw Australian Lamb leap to new heights The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song Meat and Livestock Australia Silver
How Lilydale’s Dedication to Taste continues to deliver year on year M&C Saatchi Baiada Poultry (Lilydale) Bronze
Brand Value One Campaign. Six Years of market redefining insurance growth – Solved. 303 MullenLowe Budget Direct Gold
Effective Advertiser of the Year Aldi Australia Effective Advertiser of the Year
Effective Agency of the Year BMF Australia Effective Agency of the Year
Best Smaller State Campaign Norco Cow’s Play; How a little Queensland Co Op Took it to big milk CHEP Network – Brisbane Norco Co-operative Limited Best Smaller State Campaign
Colin Wilson-Brown Award How the unofficial state of the nation saw Australian Lamb leap to new heights The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song Meat and Livestock Australia Colin Wilson-Brown Award
The Grand Effie Shop ALDI First: How encouraging supermarket polygamy helped a nation save in a cost-of-living crisis. Aldi Australia The Grand Effie

 

