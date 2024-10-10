BMF Crowned Effective Agency Of The Year, ALDI Named Advertiser Of The Year At The Australian Effies

BMF has been named Effective Agency of the Year at the 2024 Australian Effie Awards, scooping three golds, two silvers and one bronze for ALDI Australia; as well as one silver for Tourism Tasmania.
Effective Advertiser of the Year went to ALDI, who also won the Grand Effie and three golds for BMF’s ‘Shop ALDI First: How encouraging supermarket polygamy helped a nation save in a cost-of-living crisis’.
The judges were impressed with how ALDI repositioned a perceived weakness into a strength by turning known truths into trustworthy positioning, commenting: “This is a compelling lesson in how to stand out from competitors. It’s not only a great idea but a great execution of that idea. The case presented a clear demonstration of a strong ROI that delivered outcomes exceeding the KPIs.”
The judges also awarded two golds to 303 Mullenlowe’s case “One Campaign. Six Years of Market Redefining Insurance Growth – Solved” for Budget Direct, saying that “Budget Direct completely reframed its brand to capture a broader consumer base and delivered a textbook case for investing in brand codes, brand building and advertising over the long term, driving incredible results”.
Special Australia picked up a gold for Uber Eats ‘Get Almost Almost Anything’, which the judges deemed a fantastic evolution of a long-term campaign strategy.
The Colin Wilson-Brown Award, introduced last year to honour Effie Chairman Colin Wilson-Brown for a lifetime of achievement and dedication to effectiveness, was presented to The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song for its Meat and Livestock entry ‘How the unofficial state of the nation saw Australian Lamb leap to new heights’.
The Effie Awards dinner and show was held at Sydney’s Doltone House, hosted by comedian Becky Lucas and delivering five special awards, six Gold, 19 Silver and 19 Bronze awards, bringing the total number of agencies awarded for outstanding, measurable results to 16 and the number of clients to 26.
“The Australian Effie Awards represent the highest standard of any marketing effectiveness award program in the world, demonstrating just how deserving all of this year’s winners and finalists are,” said ACA CEO Tony Hale.
“Australia’s ad agencies and marketers have again adhered to highly held standards, ensuring every advertising dollar translates into outstanding commercial success. Congratulations to everyone,” he said.
The full list of winners is below:
|Category
|Campaign
|Agency
|Client
|Award
|Retail/Etail
|Shop ALDI First: How encouraging supermarket polygamy helped a nation save in a cost-of-living crisis.
|BMF
|ALDI Australia
|Gold
|How Michael Hill Rediscovered His Romance
|CHEP Network
|Michael Hill
|Bronze
|Food and Beverage Brands
|HOW UNITING GENERATIONS SAW AUSTRALIAN LAMB ENJOY RESULTS FOR THE AGES
|The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
|Meat and Livestock Australia
|Silver
|How NESCAFÉ made mini breaks into big business
|Saatchi & Saatchi
|Nestlé NESCAFÉ
|Bronze
|How little moments delivered big bikkies…again (the Tiny Teddy budget version)
|Saatchi & Saatchi
|Arnott’s
|Silver
|Restaurants and Food Delivery
|Get Almost Almost Anything
|Special Australia
|Uber Eats
|Gold
|Kentucky Fly Chicken
|Ogilvy Australia
|KFC Australia
|Bronze
|Other Consumer Goods
|HOW MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER COIGHT UP TO THE COMPETITION AND BECAME AUSTRALIA’S #1 PLUG-IN HYBRID
|Richards Rose
|Mitsubishi Motors Australia
|Bronze
|Telecommunications, Utilities and Other Services
|From a house to a home: How Samsung reimagined DTC to transform their place in Australia’s retail landscape.
|CHEP Network
|Samsung Australia
|Bronze
|HELLO CHRISTMAS: How Telstra won the toughest festive fight ever, by adding a little Christmas spirit
|The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
|Telstra
|Bronze
|Travel, Leisure and Media
|How Bringing Fijian Culture to the Fore of its Tourism Brand Transformed the Fortunes of a Nation.
|Havas Australia
|Tourism Fiji
|Silver
|Government
|HOW CARER GATEWAY PROVIDED HELP FOR THOSE WHO MIGHT NEVER ASK
|The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
|Australian Government Department of Social Services
|Bronze
|Not-For-Profit Organisations
|Til’ It’s Done
|Ogilvy Australia
|Football Australia
|Silver
|The Forever Reef Project: Insuring the largest living structure on earth
|M&C Saatchi
|Great Barrier Reef Legacy
|Bronze
|Challenger Brands
|Thinking small to win big at Christmas, how ALDI made side dishes the main event
|BMF
|ALDI Australia
|Bronze
|Shop ALDI First: How encouraging supermarket polygamy helped a nation save in a cost-of-living crisis.
|BMF
|ALDI Australia
|Gold
|Small Budget
|How FitChix delivered a 33% increase in sales and a 222% increase in stockist enquiries, by creating fame on less than $500,000 clucks.
|VML Australia
|Honest Eggs Co.
|Silver
|Positive Change
|Hunger Ghrelins: The hunger hormones feeding hungry families.
|The Brand Agency
|Foodbank WA
|Bronze
|Making the invisible threat of UV visible saved lives.
|303 MullenLowe
|Cancer Institute NSW
|Bronze
|The Big Shift: Transforming an entire industry to normalise disability in advertising.
|Special
|Dylan Alcott Foundation
|Silver
|Social Media First
|How a historic jingle unlocked new love
|DDB Australia
|McDonald’s Australia
|Bronze
|Most Original Thinking
|Shop ALDI First: How encouraging supermarket polygamy helped a nation save in a cost-of-living crisis.
|BMF
|ALDI Australia
|Silver
|How FitChix original thinking delivered a 33% increase in sales and a 222% increase in stockist enquiries, by creating a cluckload of fame.
|VML Australia
|Honest Eggs Co.
|Silver
|Insight and Strategic Thinking
|Shop ALDI First: How encouraging supermarket polygamy helped a nation save in a cost-of-living crisis.
|BMF
|Aldi Australia
|Gold
|Making the invisible threat of UV visible saved lives.
|303 MullenLowe
|Cancer Institute NSW
|Silver
|HOW UNITING GENERATIONS SAW AUSTRALIAN LAMB ENJOY RESULTS FOR THE AGES
|The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
|Meat and Livestock Australia
|Silver
|HELLO CHRISTMAS: How Telstra won the toughest festive fight ever by adding a little Christmas spirit
|The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
|Telstra
|Silver
|Innovative Media or Channel Solutions (Inc Media Partnerships)
|How FitChix made eggs a medium to deliver a 33% increase in sales and a 222% increase in stockist enquiries, by creating a cluckload of fame.
|VML Australia
|Honest Eggs Co.
|Silver
|Innovative Marketing Solutions
|PetWatch: Parasites aren’t out of sight – they’re on your doorstep.
|Howatson+Company
|Petbarn
|SIlver
|CX
|Norco Cow’s Play; How a little Queensland Co Op Took it to big milk
|CHEP Network
|Norco Co-operative Limited
|Bronze
|Data-Driven
|PetWatch: Parasites aren’t out of sight – they’re on your doorstep.
|Howatson+Company
|Petbarn
|Bronze
|Return on Investment
|NAB’s Wild World delivers an even wilder ROI
|TBWA\Melbourne
|NAB
|Bronze
|Shop ALDI First: How encouraging supermarket polygamy helped a nation save in a cost-of-living crisis.
|BMF
|Aldi Australia
|Bronze
|HOW UNITING GENERATIONS SAW AUSTRALIAN LAMB ENJOY RETURNS FOR THE AGES
|The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
|Meat and Livestock Australia
|Bronze
|How little moments delivered big bikkies…again (the Tiny Teddy budget version)
|Saatchi & Saatchi
|Arnott’s
|Silver
|Short-Term Effects
|How ”Giving a XXXX” about Origin turned ’The Pride of Queensland’ to gold.
|Thinkerbell
|XXXX
|Silver
|Thinking small to win big at Christmas, how ALDI made side dishes the main event
|BMF
|ALDI Australia
|Silver
|How uniting generations saw Australian Lamb enjoy results for the ages
|The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
|Meat and Livestock Australia
|Silver
|Kentucky Fly Chicken
|Ogilvy Australia
|KFC Australia
|Bronze
|Long-Term Effects
|Come Down For Air: How thinking like a culture brand helped Tourism Tasmania thrive amid tourism’s toughest times
|BMF
|Tourism Tasmania
|Silver
|One Campaign. Six Years of market redefining insurance growth – Solved.
|303 MullenLowe
|Budget Direct
|Gold
|How the unofficial state of the nation saw Australian Lamb leap to new heights
|The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
|Meat and Livestock Australia
|Silver
|How Lilydale’s Dedication to Taste continues to deliver year on year
|M&C Saatchi
|Baiada Poultry (Lilydale)
|Bronze
|Brand Value
|One Campaign. Six Years of market redefining insurance growth – Solved.
|303 MullenLowe
|Budget Direct
|Gold
|Effective Advertiser of the Year
|Aldi Australia
|Effective Advertiser of the Year
|Effective Agency of the Year
|BMF Australia
|Effective Agency of the Year
|Best Smaller State Campaign
|Norco Cow’s Play; How a little Queensland Co Op Took it to big milk
|CHEP Network – Brisbane
|Norco Co-operative Limited
|Best Smaller State Campaign
|Colin Wilson-Brown Award
|How the unofficial state of the nation saw Australian Lamb leap to new heights
|The Monkeys, part of Accenture Song
|Meat and Livestock Australia
|Colin Wilson-Brown Award
|The Grand Effie
|Shop ALDI First: How encouraging supermarket polygamy helped a nation save in a cost-of-living crisis.
|Aldi Australia
|The Grand Effie