Blundstone Launches “WELL WORN” Platform Via Thinkerbell

Blundstone has launched a new brand platform “WELL WORN” via Thinkerbell, to celebrate the unique patina the company’s hard-wearing boots develop after years on people’s feet.

Featuring authentic trailblazers from five countries, the work was shot by Hotel Bell and directed by Michael Mouritz, alongside a brand film and design world that launches the new “WELL WORN” platform to over 30 countries around the world.

Blundstone chief brand officer, Nik Jackson said “The Well Worn platform perfectly captures the bond people develop with their Blundstone boots. The more you wear them, the more they reflect the life you live, and they only get better over time”.

Thinkerbell chief creative tinker Tom Wenborn added, ”There’s a universal commonality to Blundstones, they’re worn by interesting people who do interesting things, the world over. Whether you’re in Portugal, South Korea, Canada, Italy or Australia, it’s how you wear these boots that defines them, and you in turn. Well Worn, just like the boots, is a simple platform that anyone, anywhere, can pull on.”

The work will launch in global markets across digital, online, OOH, print and social media in September.

Credits

Creative agency: Thinkerbell

Client: Blundstone

Production: Hotel Bell

Director: Michael Mouritz

Editors: Raffael Oliveri & Jon Holmes