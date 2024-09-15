CampaignsNewsletter

Blundstone Launches “WELL WORN” Platform Via Thinkerbell

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Blundstone has launched a new brand platform “WELL WORN” via Thinkerbell, to celebrate the unique patina the company’s hard-wearing boots develop after years on people’s feet.

Featuring authentic trailblazers from five countries, the work was shot by Hotel Bell and directed by Michael Mouritz, alongside a brand film and design world that launches the new “WELL WORN” platform to over 30 countries around the world.

Blundstone chief brand officer, Nik Jackson said “The Well Worn platform perfectly captures the bond people develop with their Blundstone boots. The more you wear them, the more they reflect the life you live, and they only get better over time”.

Thinkerbell chief creative tinker Tom Wenborn added, ”There’s a universal commonality to Blundstones, they’re worn by interesting people who do interesting things, the world over. Whether you’re in Portugal, South Korea, Canada, Italy or Australia, it’s how you wear these boots that defines them, and you in turn. Well Worn, just like the boots, is a simple platform that anyone, anywhere, can pull on.”

The work will launch in global markets across digital, online, OOH, print and social media in September.

Credits

Creative agency: Thinkerbell
Client: Blundstone

Production: Hotel Bell
Director: Michael Mouritz

Editors: Raffael Oliveri & Jon Holmes

Related posts:

  1. XXXX Gold Celebrates Sporting Success At Unnamed Tournaments, Via Thinkerbell
  2. B&T’s Campaigns Of The Month: Petbarn’s Near-Pawfect Performance, Paralympics & AFL Underwhelm For Bupa & AAMI
  3. Repco Unveils “Bringin’ The Bathurst” Campaign Via Thinkerbell
  4. Bastion Acquires Kiwi Digital Experience Agency Catch Design
TAGGED: ,
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

L-R: Tim den Braber and Hamish Stevenson
Bastion Acquires Kiwi Digital Experience Agency Catch Design
FCB Aotearoa Appointed Agency Of Record For One NZ
Maddy and Charlotte show off the bedroom they've built.
TV Ratings (15/9/24): The Block Tops Sunday As Maddy & Charlotte Billed As Winning Material
B&T’s Agency Scorecard: Atomic 212°
Register Lost your password?