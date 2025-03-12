Blonde Then bald…Sam Thaiday Set To Tackle Another Worthy Cause As The World’s Greatest Shave’s 2025 Campaign Launches

Fresh out of the jungle and into another challenge for another worthy cause, former Rugby League player Sam Thaiday is set to makeover his locks in the name of raising awareness, and vital funds, for Australian’s living with blood cancer for the Leukaemia Foundation’s World’s Greatest Shave.

Sam is no stranger to supporting Aussie’s doing it tough, and upon hearing that blood cancer (specifically leukaemia and lymphoma) is the number one cancer diagnosed in children in Australia, he was propelled to sign up to lose his locks.

However, rather than jumping straight into the shaving ritual, Sam’s chosen to instead bleach his signature dark hair a very bright blonde, which he will then wear for several weeks before the big shave later this month.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve done anything dramatic with my hair and I’m excited to be doing it for such an important cause,” said Thaiday.

“In the early 2000’s, I dyed some of my curly ringlets with bright pink streaks and I can tell you that Wayne Bennett wasn’t too happy with my new look,” he laughed.

“He proceeded to tell me that if I didn’t have it back to my usual colour by the weekends game, that I wasn’t allowed to play. Since then, other than naturally losing some of my hair, I haven’t done anything fun with it since.”

As a doting dad to two young girls, and with blood cancer seeing a 40% increase in incidence in Australian children over the past two decades, it’s not lost on Thaiday the likelihood that he and his family will personally know someone impacted in the future.

“I’ve been fortunate to meet some very inspiring kids living with blood cancer in my time as both a player at the Brisbane Broncos, and through my charity work since retiring from the club.

“Upon learning from the Leukaemia Foundation that more infants, toddlers, children and teenagers are diagnosed with blood cancer than any other cancer in this country, I knew I had to do something to help.

“As a dad and parent, you never want to see your own child go through something like blood cancer, so if I can help build awareness by using my profile, my voice, my face, and my hair, I’m all in.”

In 2024, Thaiday attended a World’s Greatest Shave event organised by the Leukaemia Foundation and witnessed the incredible bravery from those who shaved off their hair to stand in solidarity with the 150,000 Australians currently facing a blood cancer diagnosis.

It was at this event, that Thaiday said he “kicked himself” and thought he should have done this years ago when he had a lot more hair to shave off.

“Being able to attend the World’s Greatest Shave event last year in Brisbane and help shave some heads, propelled me to want to sign up this year to take part,” he said.

“Seeing so many people come together to shave off their hair, and do something different for such a great cause, whist raising awareness at the same time, was really inspiring.

“Last year I had a temporary colour hair spray which was the easy option, but this year I’ll undergo a permanent bleached blonde ‘do, and I’m looking forward to rocking it for a few weeks before the big shave.”

Thaiday will not only be shaving his hair completely off at the end of March, but he will also be shaving his signature beard – something he’s not done since his wedding in 2011.

“I haven’t had a clean-shaven face since I got married and that was years ago. I might look like a little kid again.

“I’m turning 40 this year, so I guess that every year I can take off, the better,” he quipped.

“At the end of the day, my hair is a small sacrifice compared to what children and families who are fighting blood cancer go through every day. No one should have to go through that in their lifetime.”

The World’s Greatest Shave is in its 27th year and is the Leukaemia Foundation’s biggest injection of annual funds that enables us to continue our life-changing support and services for blood cancer patients and their loved ones.

It also ensures further investment in vital blood cancer research to support the development of new treatments and the future prevention of blood cancers to help stem the rise in incidence and mortality for all Australians.

“We heavily rely on the generosity of people like Sam, who sign up to shave, cut, or colour their hair and fundraise during the World’s Greatest Shave, and deeply encourage people of all ages to get behind this year’s campaign,” said Leukaemia Foundation CEO, Chris Tanti.

“Funds raised ensure we can continue to fund crucial blood cancer research and offer individuals and families accommodation – a home away from home – while they are going through treatment, assistance with transport to appointments, education and information around their specific type of cancer, as well as other practical, financial, emotional and mental health support.”

The Leukaemia Foundation has a bold goal to raise $12 million dollars through this year’s World’s Greatest Shave and hopes that Australians will get behind people like Sam and donate to help their fundraising goals, or alternatively sign up to shave, cut, or colour themselves.

To donate to Sam’s World’s Greatest Shave, please visit worldsgreatestshave.com, click donate, and search for Sam Thaiday. Every single dollar raised helps Australians living with blood cancer.