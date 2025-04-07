Big Brother Besties Lead Endemol Shine’s YouTube Reality Leap

Endemol Shine Australia (ESA), the country’s biggest producer of television, is making its mark on the smallest of screens with the launch of its brand-new YouTube channel, RESAY with Tilly & Marley. Hosted by Big Brother 2021 winner Marley Biyendolo and fan favourite Tilly Whitfeld, RESAY is a bold new digital move that flips the script on traditional reality, bringing vibrant, cheeky, and utterly clickable content to online audiences.

So far, the Big Brother besties have captured attention by reliving and riffing on viral social media moments. Now, the channel is expanding with three original series: Squirm Sessions, Spicy Dates, and Glow Ups — all rooted in high-concept humour and heart.

In Squirm Sessions, Tilly and Marley sit down with special guests for no-holds-barred interviews—except this time, the guest is in full control. At any moment, they can hit a button to stop the conversation in its tracks, triggering hilarious on-the-spot punishments. Spicy Dates sets up blind dates over increasingly fiery meals, testing both romantic chemistry and spice tolerance. Glow Ups brings on experts to transform everyday Aussies into confident, stylish versions of themselves in just two hours.

“This is the way of the world now; everyone is on YouTube. It’s quick, easy and engaging content to consume and it’s exciting. It’s the future and the fact Resay is on YouTube, I have high hopes that everyone can get their eyes on what we’re doing and enjoy watching it,” said Marley, speaking on behalf of the duo.

The project is part of a broader strategy by ESA to explore direct-to-consumer models, with RESAY representing a test case for developing fresh formats outside of traditional broadcast. ESA director of content Amelia Fisk, who is spearheading the venture, explained: “We’re not taking anything away from our existing formats that we’ve got with our clients here. What we are doing on YouTube always has to be fresh and new.”

While ESA’s current broadcast slate includes powerhouse hits like Married At First Sight, Lego Masters, Survivor, MasterChef, and Old People’s Home for 4-Year-Olds, this marks a new kind of experiment. “We make some of the biggest multi-award-winning shows around the world. We thought, ‘let’s try our hand at something different and take content straight to the consumer,’” Fisk said.

“It’s the second largest media company in the world. For us to ignore that and not try our hand at making content in that space would be a missed opportunity. It’s a new world we are moving into”.

The success of RESAY rests heavily on the shoulders of its two charismatic hosts. Whitfeld brings an impressive 200,000 TikTok followers and 90,000 on Instagram, despite recently telling fans she’s working a 9-to-5 job as a buyer’s agent. Marley, meanwhile, is newly married to US soccer star Lynn Williams and brings 100,000 TikTok followers and 57,000 on Instagram.

“We’ve seen the impact YouTube has had on the industry, and we believe there’s a huge future in creating fun and bold content for the platform. We brought Marley and Tilly together for Big Brother, and we always knew there was more we could do with them, so we’ve set them free in the RESAY world and think audiences will love it,” said Fisk.

With its mix of charm, chaos, and creativity, RESAY is ESA’s unconventional take on conventional content—reimagined for the next generation of screen lovers.