Benetas Aged Care Launches ‘Long Live Home’ Campaign Via Silver Lining

Benetas has launched a new integrated campaign, Long Live Home.

The campaign, created by Silver Lining, illustrates how receiving home care doesn’t have to impede seniors’ daily routines. The campaign was prompted by Benetas research suggesting older Victorians preferred to maintain their independence by staying at home. However, many of these same seniors were reluctant to seek out and receive home care.

“Home is where the heart is and we would all like to stay there for as long as we can. The memories a home holds are defined by not only the people within it but also the things they accumulate over the years,” said Silver Lining founder Jonny Clow.

Benetas general manager customer, insights and marketing Elyssia Clark said the campaign perfectly illustrated the reality of what home care actually involves. “We love the campaign and how it highlights this very simple and reassuring message to people wishing to remain at home.”

