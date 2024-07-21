MediaNewsletter

Bella Hadid “Suing” Adidas After Israeli Backlash

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid is reportedly seeking legal action against Adidas after the athletic brand released an ad featuring the American fashion model inspired by the 1972 Munich Olympics.

The campaign received backlash over complaints that it was disrespectful toward the state of Israel, which was the target of a terrorist attack during the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich by eight members of the Palestinian militant organisation Black September- eleven Israeli Olympians died in the attack.

Sources have told TMZ that Hadid, who is of Palestinian heritage, has recruited lawyers to take action against the brand that she believes may have damaged her reputation.

Given the current context of the Israel-Hamas conflict, Hadid is reportedly distressed that the brand would put out a campaign that would associate her with a tragedy like the Munich Massacre.

The Israeli government took to X, calling Hadid out for the campaign, claiming that she “has a history of spreading antisemitism and calling for violence against Israelis and Jews.”

“She and her father frequently promote blood libels and antisemitic conspiracies against Jews,” the government said in post that also directly mentioned Adidas calling for comment.

Adidas confirmed last week that it would be “revising” the campaign. In a statement to the New York Post, a spokesperson for the brand said: “We are conscious that connections have been made to tragic historical events – though these are completely unintentional – and we apologize for any upset or distress caused”.

