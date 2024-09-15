AdvertisingNewsletter

BeIN SPORTS Partners With The Sporting News

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
La Liga image

The Sporting News has announced an expansion to its network following an agreement with beIN SPORTS in the commercialisation of its SVOD, website, and social sports offering.

As part of the agreement, The Sporting News will be assisting beIN SPORTS to commercialise its platform and sports content in Australia and New Zealand.

“As we continue to expand our footprint in Australia and New Zealand, we are thrilled to collaborate with The Sporting News in commercialising the beIN SPORTS platform and sports content across these key markets. The Sporting News’ deep market knowledge and proven track record in driving premium advertising opportunities will be instrumental in maximising the value of our offerings. Together, we aim to create new avenues for brands to engage with a highly passionate and diverse audience,” said John Armitage, beIN Asia Pacific director, distribution & country manager, ANZ.

“The addition of beIN SPORTS into our network offering further solidifies our position as a global leader in sport and complements our burgeoning streaming offering with the popular NFL League Pass, DAZN, and US Basketball Streaming League Pass in Australia,” said Wade Maris, The Sporting News executive vice president ANZ and SEA lead.

“With beIN SPORTS line-up of European and English football, and premier tennis tournaments, as well as our NFL and American Basketball games, Sporting News will provide a powerhouse offering to advertisers in Australia during spring and summer, when local winter footy codes wrap up and when and we really step in as a leader in live sports consumption. We are excited to welcome beIN SPORTS to our network,” added Maris.

Sporting News is set to announce further representation partnerships shortly.

