Bega Group Milks The Royals For Its Dairy Farmers Brand Portfolio

Bega Group has appointed The Royals as its creative agency for the Dairy Farmers brand portfolio, following a competitive pitch.

Bega Group was seeking a new creative direction for its flagship Dairy Farmers brand and engaged Madclarity to manage the pitch, which involved three agencies.

Dairy Farmers is one of Australia’s most iconic brands and has stood with dairying communities across the country for over 120 years. Today, the brand houses a number of dairy products, including milk, flavoured milk, creams, yoghurts, custards and butter. Over the years, the brand has worked hard to earn its place in the hearts and fridges of Australian homes.

“Dairy Farmers’ story began in 1900, and it has grown to become one of Australia’s leading brands for milk and other dairy products. To honour its legacy, and to continue to drive the brand forward, we were on the lookout for a new creative direction. We engaged with our long-term consulting partner Madclarity to facilitate the creative pitch process, which allowed Bega Group to focus on finding the right partner,” Bega Group’s general manager of marketing & innovation, Matt Gray, said.

“We are delighted to announce that we will be working with The Royals, who demonstrated a depth of understanding of the Dairy Farmers business, were a great team to work with, and brought strong creative credentials to the table”.

“The Royals are delighted to be entrusted with a leading brand for dairy products in Australian supermarkets, Dairy Farmers. This partnership is about combining The Royals’ ‘Most Interested’ philosophy with Dairy Farmers’ extraordinary brand legacy to create work that’s not only interesting but profoundly impactful,” The Royals managing partner, Steve O’Farrell, said.

“We were pleased to see some excellent strategic thinking and thought-provoking responses from the agencies. We believe The Royals are a great fit for the Dairy Farmers brand and are excited to see the new direction,” said Madclarity managing director Mark Leone.

The Royals appointment is effective from July 1, 2024.