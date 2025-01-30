BBL Season Hits Highest Audience With 24% Year-On-Year Jump Across Foxtel Group

The KFC BBL|14 has achieved the highest audience ever for a BBL season across Foxtel Group platforms, including Kayo Sports, Foxtel, Foxtel Go and Foxtel Now. The 2024/25 season has jumped 24% year-on-year.

The growth has been driven by record streaming audiences, which were at an all-time high with 1bn minutes streamed across the season on Kayo Sports, Foxtel Go and Foxtel Now, making it the most streamed of all time.

The thrilling Grand Final between the Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder, which saw the Hurricanes victorious, was not only the most watched BBL Grand Final of all time, up 29%year-on-year, but it was also the most watched BBL match of all time.

“This season of BBL has been outstanding from beginning to end and the team at Fox Sports has enjoyed every moment of bringing the action-packed game to record audiences. Cricket Australia has delivered a summer we’ll all remember. A massive credit goes to the clubs, fans and our world-class graphics, production and commentary teams,” said Fox Sports managing director Steve Crawley.

The most-watched game of the season (excl Finals) was the Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades match where the Stars successfully chased down the highest ever target in a Melbourne Derby. The most-watched teams were the Melbourne Stars, Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers.

“KFC BBL|14 has been a remarkable season highlighted by great cricket, close finishes and memorable moments that have thrilled fans inside our stadiums and those tuning in around the world,” said Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s executive general manager, Big Bash Leagues.

“This year’s record audiences are a testament to the brilliant working relationships between the League, Clubs, players and our broadcast partners, who have produced world class entertainment throughout the summer.”

The record audiences for the 2024/25 season follows record audiences for the 2024 AFL, NRL, AFLW, NRLW, WBBL and Netball seasons, as well as record audiences for the 2024/25 Australia-India Test.

“It has been record-breaking season after another on Kayo Sports. We’re thrilled to see more and more customers join the platform and learn first-hand the value we deliver with our breadth of live sport, great commentary team and world-class production from Fox Sports,” said Kayo Sports CEO Julian Ogrin.

“The excitement will continue as coverage of our winter code seasons kick off in less than a month. We’re particularly looking forward to our exclusive AFL coverage with Super Saturday – the only place to watch every round of the home and away season in Victoria. Bring it on!”

Foxtel Group’s biggest ‘Summer of Cricket’ ever continues with the Women’s Ashes with the Test match in the series being played from 30 January.

Want to learn more about how to win at the Cairns Crocodiles Awards? Sign up for our exclusive event!