BBC News Opens Up Livestream For Free In Australia

The BBC News channel has launched on BBC.com and the BBC app, offering audiences full, free and unrestricted online access for the first time in Australia.

Refreshed earlier this year, the BBC’s online platforms continue to be destinations for stand-out content including the unfolding results of the UK election as they happened and the first-ever global livestream of headliners Coldplay and Dua Lipa from Glastonbury festival. Now audiences will be able to follow live coverage of BBC News via the “Watch live” button on BBC.com and in the “Live” tab on the BBC app, at any time of the day.

“We are thrilled to be offering our world-leading impartial, accurate and trusted BBC News channel to all Australians for free and compatibly with their digital habits. We look forward to welcoming new audiences and serving existing viewers with live coverage from the biggest news stories in the world, as well as more gems from the channel’s wide-ranging content,” said Fiona Lang, general manager, BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand.

The BBC News channel has been bringing viewers enhanced coverage of the upcoming US election including live coverage of the first US Presidential debate and ongoing reports from the Verify US team – using their specific expertise and technology to tackle misinformation and fact-check emerging reports.

Further examples of schedule highlights include:

The Latest Sports News

As well as the latest sports news directly from the games in Paris, there will be special content on the news channel.

The BBC News channel’s technology and travel programme TechXplore will be exploring how cutting-edge technology and innovations are influencing how athletes train and compete, and also how the games are broadcast and experienced by viewers around the world.

The second season of the popular interview series Influential with Katty Kay, features four episodes with sporting legends including basketball legend Magic Johnson, alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn, track and field star Jackie Joyner-Kersee and 2-time Olympic gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman.

Verified Live

Verified Live delves into the key stories behind the headlines and works closely with BBC Verify, the BBC’s verification hub and brand. They use advanced editorial tools and techniques to investigate, source and verify information, video, and images.

Newsday & Business Today

These weekday programmes come live from Singapore – covering all the latest international news and bringing the latest business news and up-to-date informed analysis from around the world.

Talking Movies

Tom Brook and his team explore the world of cinema interviewing major stars and directors as well as exploring the very latest blockbusters, documentaries and art house films.

HARDtalk

HARDtalk is BBC News’ hard-hitting interview programme, asking the tough questions to the people who shape the international agenda, and uncovering the full stories behind the big headlines.

The Travel Show

Join the team on their journey of discovery as they explore the globe and uncover hidden sides to some of the world’s favourite destinations.

BBC News Investigations

Recently covered topics include an Instagram fake guru, to an exposed British-Australian charity, to a Japanese K-pop scandal that supported legislative change in Japan.