Bazaarvoice’s Product Sampling Platform, Influenster, Reaches 100,000 Members In Australia

Influenster, Bazaarvoice’s product sampling platform, now has over 100,000 members in Australia. The milestone comes as the app grows its influence in the Australian market, driving brand engagement and consumer trust through authentic, user-generated content (UGC).

Since its launch in Australia in 2021, the Influenster community has experienced organic year-on-year (YoY) growth. In the last two years to date, it grew 207 per cent and 145 per cent respectively.

“Reaching 100,000 members in Australia is an incredible achievement but also unsurprising. Product sampling empowers consumers to share authentic feedback that brands can leverage to develop products, build trust, and increase engagement. This milestone reinforces the changing role of user-generated content and shows the vital role Influenster plays in product discovery and launch campaigns in Australia,” Kate Musgrove, managing director of Bazaarvoice for APAC said.

Influenster’s personalised approach matches brands with the right consumers, providing product sampling, consumer insights, review sourcing and Bazaarvoice deals enabling product reviews and content creation.

Influenster has also partnered with numerous local retailers and brands, including Hendrick’s Gin Australia.

As more brands adopt UGC-driven strategies, product sampling through Influenster plays a pivotal role in helping brands and products thrive.

“User-generated content has become essential to our strategy. Through Influenster, we’ve generated over 278,000 social impressions and achieved more than 4,000 posts, shares, likes, and comments. With a large earned media value, an 84.5% post-purchase product review response rate, and a 68% increase in sales compared to not using UGC, UGC has driven trust and engagement, helping us make data-driven decisions that fuel growth,” Yosheen Naidoo, Hendrick’s Gin brand manager said.

Influenster provides brands with a platform to connect with everyday Aussie consumers. The product sampling tool matches brands with consumers for product discovery and acts as a UGC generator through VoxBoxes, ratings, and reviews.

Globally, Influenster has grown into a community of over 9 million members, working with more than 12,000 brands and retailers to generate over 100 million product reviews, photos, and videos.