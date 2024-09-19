Batmobile Rides Launches On Uber, Giving Fans Free Trips In Iconic Vehicle To Celebrate Batman Day

Batman Day (21 September) is arriving in Australia in style, with Warner Bros. Discovery Australia and Uber inviting fans in Sydney and Adelaide to enjoy free rides in Batman’s iconic Batmobile.

Celebrated around the world on the third Saturday of September, Batman Day is a day where fans of all ages and backgrounds can commemorate Gotham City’s iconic DC Super Hero, the world of Batman and all that comes with it. 2024 marks 85 years of The Caped Crusader, so it is also a particularly special day for fans to celebrate how Batman is recognised across the globe thanks to his portrayal in universally beloved comic books, TV shows, cartoons and movies.

To mark the 85th anniversary, Batman’s loyal aide, Alfred Pennyworth has snuck the Batmobile out of the Batcave, giving fans of the masked vigilante the chance to take a trip through the city in the passenger seat of Batman’s crimefighting vehicle, courtesy of Uber. From the streets of Gotham City to the picturesque cities of Sydney and Adelaide, fans can experience the thrill of hitching a ride with one of the world’s most iconic vehicles while cruising past some of Australia’s most famous landmarks. Whether it’s a trip along Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach or a scenic ride down the Adelaide Riverbank, the Batmobile will be free for fans to enjoy for two days only, so they can celebrate Batman Day in style.

On Friday 20 and Saturday 21 September in Sydney, and Friday 27 and Saturday 28 in Adelaide, fans will be able to order a trip in the fan-built Batmobile for free on demand in the Uber app. Trips will be available on a first come, first served basis, and riders must be near the Batmobile at the time of booking, within a 5km radius around Sydney and Adelaide CBD. Batman fans must leave their Robin at home though, with only one passenger seat available per trip. If users don’t see the Batmobile as an option in the app, it means that Batman is busy, so make sure you get in quick to avoid missing out on this truly unique experience! To further celebrate Batman’s legacy, some lucky fans may be gifted Batman merch from Gotham Collectables to help mark the special occasion.

“There is no Super Hero more iconic than the Caped Crusader, and no ride more iconic than the Batmobile, so we are excited to be giving Aussies the opportunity to experience the Batmobile for the first time. Batman Day is a day where all fans are invited to celebrate all things the Dark Knight, so whether you love the movies or find your passion in the catalogue of comics, animated series and games, a trip in the Batmobile is something all fans can enjoy,” said Sasha Mackie, senior director of marketing at Warner Bros. Discovery Australia.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Warner Bros. Discovery Australia to help Aussies celebrate Batman Day in style by offering fans in Sydney and Adelaide the truly unique experience of taking a ride in Batman’s iconic Batmobile. For two days only, the trips will be available on demand and for free on the Uber app, so fans can experience the ultimate thrill of riding shotgun in the Batmobile,” said Emma Foley, managing director of Uber Australia and New Zealand.

And for those unable to book a trip in the Batmobile, there are more ways to celebrate Batman Day, with exciting events and experiences taking place across Australia, including:

Family activations at selected Vicinity Centres: Families can get involved in Batman 85th celebrations at their local Vicinity Centre, with 17 retail destinations nationwide hosting unique activations across September and October, including meet and greets from the Caped Crusader himself, crafting stations, special Batman themed children’s play areas, and more. Fans can find their closest participating Vicinity Centre here from 18 September.

See “Batman” in Concert: For the first time ever, TEG Life Like Touring and TCG are bringing “Batman” in Concert to Australia, where fans can enjoy the epic 1989 Batman film on the big screen with some of Australia’s finest symphony orchestras performing the iconic Danny Elfman score! Seats can be secured here.

Pick up your own Batman toys and merch: The latest Batman consumer products are taking over retailers including BIG W, Australia Post and ZING Pop Culture. A highlight is the epic Batman 1:15th Tumbler Remote Control Batmobile, which will keep fans entertained for hours.

The details for the Batmobile arriving on Uber are below: